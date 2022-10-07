ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Popeyes in Berkeley to Remodel

By Elise McCorkle
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 4 days ago

Popeyes franchisee Deepak Bhatnagar has a permit pending with the city of Berkeley that proposes a remodel of the 1775 San Pablo Ave restaurant location. The listed necessary renovations include altering exterior elevations by removing canopies, some windows, and balconies, updating the existing ramp, stairs, and accessible parking to meet code, and adding new paint colors and signage. Interior work includes updating the dining room and restrooms to code as well as Popeyes prototype standards.

According to the international restaurant chain’s website, Popeyes boasts “more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition.” The chain serves a “New Orleans-style menu” that features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, and fried shrimp. The franchise is “one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant chicken concepts with over 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.”

What Now San Francisco recently reached out to Bhatnagar to inquire about the projected renovation schedule and how hours of operation will be affected, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Until the working hours for the renovation period are announced, patrons can be sure to enjoy fried chicken from 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26xSgG_0iQNvifb00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square

After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Berkeley, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Berkeley, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
NBC Bay Area

‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000

A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages

Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

New Book Chronicles How Patels Built the Hotel Business

A significant number of San Francisco’s SRO hotels have long been owned by Indian-American families. Most trace their ancestry to the India state of Gujarat. Many have the last name Patel. When I came to the Tenderloin in 1979 I was told “Patel” was Gujarat for innkeeper. This false claim was widely believed in the neighborhood. It reflects a broader ignorance about so-called “Patel hotels” that persists to this day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Popeyes#Remodel#Chicken Tenders#Signage#Working Hours#Food Drink#San Pablo Ave#Interior#Prefe
Daily Mail

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

KGO replaced by ‘rapid-fire sports smack’ gambling station

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s 80-year-old local talk radio news station went back on the air Monday without a single familiar voice to listen to. Legendary KGO-AM 810 was replaced with 810 THE SPREAD, “The Bay Area’s first sport radio station focused on sports betting … (with) behind-the-book perspectives from experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
scribewilcox.com

Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors

California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland power outage impacts over 3,000 customers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage in Oakland is impacting nearly 3,500 customers, according to a tweet shared by the Oakland Fire Department. OFD says Pacific Gas & Electric Company notified the department of a power outage in the areas of Adams Point and Lake Merritt. Crews are currently on the scene assessing the […]
OAKLAND, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
462
Followers
233
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy