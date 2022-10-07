Popeyes in Berkeley to Remodel

Popeyes franchisee Deepak Bhatnagar has a permit pending with the city of Berkeley that proposes a remodel of the 1775 San Pablo Ave restaurant location. The listed necessary renovations include altering exterior elevations by removing canopies, some windows, and balconies, updating the existing ramp, stairs, and accessible parking to meet code, and adding new paint colors and signage. Interior work includes updating the dining room and restrooms to code as well as Popeyes prototype standards.

According to the international restaurant chain’s website, Popeyes boasts “more than 40 years of history and culinary tradition.” The chain serves a “New Orleans-style menu” that features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, and fried shrimp. The franchise is “one of the world’s largest quick service restaurant chicken concepts with over 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.”

What Now San Francisco recently reached out to Bhatnagar to inquire about the projected renovation schedule and how hours of operation will be affected, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Until the working hours for the renovation period are announced, patrons can be sure to enjoy fried chicken from 10 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

Photo: Official

