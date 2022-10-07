New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland

BigE Burgers will soon open in Oakland, according to a recent filing with the city. The burger joint will debut at 1312 Broadway , a 1500-square-foot space previously home to The Damel — known for Senegalese fataya, Argentinian empanadas, and Brazilian acaraje. Other restaurants on the block include Oakland Street Food Co. and Golden Lotus.

Owner Tiffany Wong details in the zoning application for the restaurant that she plans to hire eight employees, and the proposed hours are from 9 am to 7 pm — meaning that, in addition to burgers, patrons can expect to find breakfast items on the menu.

In addition to the forthcoming BigE Burgers, Wong is the owner of Beep’s Burgers on Ocean Avenue in San Francisco and has been for the last five years. Beep’s Burgers has been around since 1962 and serves hamburgers, milkshakes, fries, and other fast-food items in “retro-style quarters” with a drive-thru option.

What Now San Francisco recently reached out to Wong to inquire about potential opening dates and pertinent details, but she was not immediately available for comment.

