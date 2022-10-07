ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGZNP_0iQNvdFy00

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped a rough hit by the injury bug with only three labels heading into Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will be without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for a second week due to a hamstring injury. Witherspoon left in the second half of Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and has not yet returned to practice.

On the other hand, a beat up secondary will play for the Steelers - most likely. Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Levi Wallace (foot) and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) were all limited throughout the week.

Wallace and Fitzpatrick are cleared to play. Meanwhile, Sutton and Edmunds will head into the game with questionable tags. Edmunds will likely be cleared or ruled out tomorrow by an independent doctor.

The Steelers defensive line is good to play after missing time at practice as well. Cam Heyward was injured twice in Week 4 and is dealing with an ankle and elbow injury. Chris Wormley was limited all week with an ankle injury but is cleared as well.

On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and center Mason Cole (foot) popped up on the injury report late in the week but are both back and will play against the Bills.

Pittsburgh kicks off against Buffalo at Orchard Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 Steelers who deserve to lose their jobs after blowlout loss to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. These three individuals did not do themselves any favors. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season on a high — defeating the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in overtime. Since then, the team lost to the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and New York Jets. The Steelers did try to change their luck by benching quarterback Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett against the Jets and gave him his first career start in Week 5. The problem was, it was against the Buffalo Bills.
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#Mike Tomlin#Concussion#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen

Sources told PEOPLE earlier this month that Gisele Bündchen has hired a divorce lawyer after months of issues between her and Tom Brady Tom Brady will play in another NFL game without wife Gisele Bündchen in the stands. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, joined his team to take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium for game five of the NFL season. Brady and the Buccaneers have a 2-2 record so far, and the seven-time Super Bowl winner is a bit banged up — he...
TAMPA, FL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy