Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped a rough hit by the injury bug with only three labels heading into Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will be without cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon for a second week due to a hamstring injury. Witherspoon left in the second half of Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and has not yet returned to practice.

On the other hand, a beat up secondary will play for the Steelers - most likely. Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Levi Wallace (foot) and safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) were all limited throughout the week.

Wallace and Fitzpatrick are cleared to play. Meanwhile, Sutton and Edmunds will head into the game with questionable tags. Edmunds will likely be cleared or ruled out tomorrow by an independent doctor.

The Steelers defensive line is good to play after missing time at practice as well. Cam Heyward was injured twice in Week 4 and is dealing with an ankle and elbow injury. Chris Wormley was limited all week with an ankle injury but is cleared as well.

On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and center Mason Cole (foot) popped up on the injury report late in the week but are both back and will play against the Bills.

Pittsburgh kicks off against Buffalo at Orchard Park at 1 p.m. Sunday.

