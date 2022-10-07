ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KOAT 7

Crews respond to water main break in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A disruption of water service can be expected in parts of Los Lunas as crews respond to a water main break. The Los Lunas Police Department says the water outage will impact residents in the area of Carson Park. Crews are on scene evaluating and...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta officials explain process of emergency alerts at the event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and storms were common throughout Balloon Fiesta, canceling many events. One lone storm on Oct. 7 was more than some could handle. One person attending Balloon Fiesta described it as chaos with some people panicking and running for 15 to 20 minutes. They say the storm started as a sprinkle and then the rain just started pouring.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Woman driver strikes parked car, killing a man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Accidents
Rio Rancho, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KOAT 7

Recap of 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Thousands of balloons took to New Mexico's sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While balloons were able to fly most days, some days saw weather cancellations and even some scary moments. We recap some of the headlines and some of the best sights from this year's Balloon Fiesta.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Live updates for the last day of 50th Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today is the last day for the 50th Balloon Fiesta, it hopes to kick off its first mass ascension in three days after weather has plagued Friday and Saturday's ascension. Traffic is already backed up headed into Balloon Fiesta Park before 5:30 a.m. The mass ascension...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Four local authors win first place

Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Exploring The Area From The Sky: Photos By Eric Burnside

Local Los Alamos photographer Eric Burnside recently explored parts of the Northern New Mexico landscape with the aid of a pilot friend and created a gallery of photos viewing ground from a different perspective. Photo by Eric Burnside. The Main Hill Road near Anderson Overlook. Photo by Eric Burnside. The...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico sees historic monsoon season

New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

