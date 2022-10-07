Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
Crews respond to water main break in Los Lunas
LOS LUNAS, N.M. — A disruption of water service can be expected in parts of Los Lunas as crews respond to a water main break. The Los Lunas Police Department says the water outage will impact residents in the area of Carson Park. Crews are on scene evaluating and...
ladailypost.com
Large Skeletons Spotted Creeping Around White Rock
Large and menacing skeletons have been spotted creeping around White Rock lately including the front yard of this residence on La Paloma Drive. Photo by Shari Mills.
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain process of emergency alerts at the event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and storms were common throughout Balloon Fiesta, canceling many events. One lone storm on Oct. 7 was more than some could handle. One person attending Balloon Fiesta described it as chaos with some people panicking and running for 15 to 20 minutes. They say the storm started as a sprinkle and then the rain just started pouring.
KOAT 7
Woman driver strikes parked car, killing a man
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOAT 7
Recap of 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of balloons took to New Mexico's sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While balloons were able to fly most days, some days saw weather cancellations and even some scary moments. We recap some of the headlines and some of the best sights from this year's Balloon Fiesta.
KOAT 7
Live updates for the last day of 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today is the last day for the 50th Balloon Fiesta, it hopes to kick off its first mass ascension in three days after weather has plagued Friday and Saturday's ascension. Traffic is already backed up headed into Balloon Fiesta Park before 5:30 a.m. The mass ascension...
APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
rrobserver.com
Four local authors win first place
Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six deputies shoot, kill suspect after South Valley car chase
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies and crashed into two other cars in September. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office released new information and video in the case during a news conference Monday, detailing how it unfolded after deputies woke the […]
fox10phoenix.com
Military couple relocating loses everything in overnight theft: ‘We are devastated’
GRESHAM, Ore. - Gustavo Burciaga and his wife Jennifer Luna were ready to begin their new lives in a new state until all their belongings were stolen overnight while they stayed in a hotel. Burciaga, who served as a senior airman for the U.S. Air Force, was moving from Joint...
Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Over the last few months, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies — and the public they interact with — have been in front of the camera for “On Patrol: Live”, a reality TV show similar to “Cops.” Now, a citizen review board is taking a look at the impact the show is having on […]
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TRAFFIC: Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure
Due to police activity, the Montano/Montgomery North Exit 228 was closed Saturday.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
losalamosreporter.com
Exploring The Area From The Sky: Photos By Eric Burnside
Local Los Alamos photographer Eric Burnside recently explored parts of the Northern New Mexico landscape with the aid of a pilot friend and created a gallery of photos viewing ground from a different perspective. Photo by Eric Burnside. The Main Hill Road near Anderson Overlook. Photo by Eric Burnside. The...
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Albuquerque food truck park helping local Asian, women-owned businesses
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A once empty lot in Northeast Albuquerque is getting a makeover, with plans to help women and Asian-owned businesses. Pacific Rim food truck park is coming to the corner of Louisiana and Santa Monica. Judy Chiang, owner of nearby Chinese restaurant Rising Star, said she got the idea of the food truck park […]
Comments / 0