BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night. According to Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers, along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel, were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Avenue South on the report of a car fire in the parking lot.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO