KU Jayhawks football vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Prediction, betting line, TV for Saturday

If No. 19-ranked Kansas is able to defeat No. 17 TCU on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium, it would mark the KU football program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since 2010.

Back on Sept. 11, 2010, the unranked Jayhawks defeated No. 15 Georgia Tech 28-25 in Lawrence.

A victory for the Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) against the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0) in the 11 a.m. contest on FS1 also would be KU’s first win over a ranked conference foe since 2008. That’s when unranked KU defeated No. 12 Missouri 40-37 on Nov. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

A Jayhawks victory would be significant in some other ways, as well.

KU last beat a ranked opponent at home — while also being ranked — on Nov. 24, 1973, when the No. 17-ranked Jayhawks defeated No. 19 Missouri 14-13 at Booth Memorial Stadium. KU’s last win over a ranked conference opponent — with KU itself ranked, too — came in 1995, when the No. 7 Jayhawks upended No. 15 Oklahoma 38-17 in an Oct. 21 clash in Norman, Oklahoma.

Saturday’s Big 12 Conference matchup, featuring elite quarterbacks Jalon Daniels of KU and Max Duggan of TCU, will be the first game in Lawrence to feature two Top 20 teams since Oct. 25, 2008. On that date, No. 19 Kansas lost to No. 8 Texas Tech 63-21.

It marks the first October game between undefeated teams contested in Lawrence since Oct. 1, 1960, when 1-0 Syracuse defeated a 2-0 KU team 14-7.

On TCU’s side, Saturday will mark the Horned Frogs’ first game as a Top 20 team against a Top 20 opponent since Sept. 15, 2018, when 15th-ranked TCU dropped a 40-28 decision to No. 4 Ohio State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kansas is trying to up its record to 6-0 for the first time since 2007 and improve to 4-0 at home for the first time since 2007. The Jayhawks are one win from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks on Dec. 31, 2008 defeated Minnesota in the Insight Bowl, 42-21, in Tempe, Arizona. KU is trying to improve to 3-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2007.

The Horned Frogs are 4-0 for the first time since 2017, when current first-year head coach Sonny Dykes was on the Horned Frogs’ coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

TCU enters Saturday’s game as a 7-point favorite.

Prediction : Kansas 47, TCU 34

Last game prediction: Kansas 38, Iowa State 24 (actual KU 14, ISU 11)

2022 record on picks : 4-1

2022 record vs. spread : 3-2