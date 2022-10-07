ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed

State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
HARVEST, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits

An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbriar Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
TRINITY, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges

Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
tn.gov

Alabama Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud

NASHVILLE – A woman in Athens, Alabama is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tennessee, which is across the state line from Athens. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with sheriff's offices in Giles County, Tennessee and Limestone County, Alabama, today announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley. Investigators allege that Hensley failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months, with TennCare paying more than $274,453.00 in fees and claims on her behalf.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

