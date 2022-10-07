Read full article on original website
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
WAAY-TV
Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one
The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018. So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
14-year-old who fatally shot teen in Decatur treated leniently because he is white, protesters say
The death of a 14-year-old male, who police claim was attempting an armed robbery of another 14-year-old who shot him in self-defense, led to a protest Monday outside Decatur Police Department by people who claimed the shooter is being treated leniently by police because he is white. Family members and...
WAAY-TV
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed
State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
‘He was not raised like that’: Slain Alabama teen wasn’t armed or trying to rob victim, mother claims
The mother of the 14-year-old north Alabama boy who was shot and killed Sunday morning in an attempted robbery involving five juveniles denied police claims that her son was armed or attempting to rob the victim. “Nobody will ever drag my son’s name like they are doing because my son...
WAFF
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a structure fire in Harvest on Monday evening. The call to a structure fire was called in at 9:08 PM on 3000 Old Railroad Bed Road. Crews arrived in under 10 minutes at a horse barn and got the fire out at 9:45 PM.
14-year-old dies in attempted robbery, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Juvenile dies after Decatur shooting
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WAAY-TV
OSHA investigating fires at Amazon facility in Huntsville
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into fires at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Fires were reported at the facility at 7,800 Greenbriar Road in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County twice in the last three weeks. The first fire was reported Sept. 26. The second was reported exactly one...
WAAY-TV
Athens man killed in house fire identified as Marine, Vietnam War veteran
A house fire in Athens on Monday took the life of a special forces Marine and Vietnam War veteran. It happened on Thomas Edward Drive. The Limestone County coroner has not yet identified the man, but neighbors referred to him as "Tom." Neighbors told WAAY 31 the victim was very...
WAAY-TV
Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
WAFF
Teenager shot in Trinity Monday morning
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A teenager in Trinity was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot. The Trinity Police Department said a child over the age of 12 was shot near Mountain Cove Dr. in Trinity. Following the shooting, the child was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. At...
Tuscumbia man pleads guilty to 2020 murder
A Tuscumbia man has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2020 shooting death of 38-year-old Jonathan Eugene Nipper, court documents show.
WAAY-TV
Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges
Charges have been filed against the woman at the center of a Thursday morning manhunt by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Amanda Jackson, 37, of Cullman, has pending charges of elder abuse and neglect, burglary and failure to appear, according to the Morgan County Jail inmate log. Her bond was...
Two arrested for murder after body found in Mississippi house engulfed in flames
Two men have been arrested for murder after human remains were found in a Mississippi house engulfed in flames. The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 3, 2022, in the early morning hours, Tishomingo County 911 received several calls reporting a possible fire in the area of Hill Road in Tishomingo.
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
tn.gov
Alabama Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A woman in Athens, Alabama is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property in Giles County, Tennessee, which is across the state line from Athens. The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a joint effort with sheriff's offices in Giles County, Tennessee and Limestone County, Alabama, today announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Hensley. Investigators allege that Hensley failed to inform TennCare that she moved out of state and continued to receive TennCare benefits for approximately four years and eight months, with TennCare paying more than $274,453.00 in fees and claims on her behalf.
WAAY-TV
Woman arrested after Morgan County manhunt
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said she assaulted an elderly man. Woman in Morgan County manhunt faces elder abuse, burglary charges. Amanda Jackson is in custody and multiple charges are pending after an assault on Eva Road Thursday morning.
