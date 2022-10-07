Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans will present itself as an opportunity for the Utah Utes to bounce back following last weekend’s disappointing 42-32 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins. Utah football head coach Kyle Wittingham has now added more intrigue to the narrative after he appears to have taken a veiled shot at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program in general.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO