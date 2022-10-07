ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Did Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham imply Lincoln Riley, USC’s success is based on NIL cash?

Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans will present itself as an opportunity for the Utah Utes to bounce back following last weekend’s disappointing 42-32 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins. Utah football head coach Kyle Wittingham has now added more intrigue to the narrative after he appears to have taken a veiled shot at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program in general.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy