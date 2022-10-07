ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim

Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Tory Lanez
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Next Album#Iggyazalea#E P
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap Albums

On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Ray J Calls Out Diddy On Instagram Amid His Kanye West Beef

Ray J says he tried to warn Diddy about certain clowns. Kanye West’s recent antics have sparked multiple conversations, but now they seem to be breaking up friendships. When Ye sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his fashion show, several celebrities ridiculed him for his choices. Of the heated entertainers was Diddy, one of the most prominent music producers in the industry. He shared his opinions with the internet, saying, “The ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it… Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pusha T On A Potential Clipse Reunion: “It’s Really Up To My Brother”

The Virginia rapper got candid about Kanye, Clipse & more in his latest interview. When it comes to dropping classic albums, Pusha T has yet to let his fans down. Months off the release of his critically acclaimed album It’s Almost Dry, King Push is opening up about the next chapter in his career as an emcee, as well as his relationship with friend and GOOD Music founder, Kanye West.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Admits He’s Scared Of Almond Milk

The rapper said he just started drinking 2% milk. Rick Ross has been very vocal about taking his diet seriously. When he had a seizure in 2011, his doctors told him that losing weight would save his life. Since then, he has been on a mission to keep himself in shape.
WEIGHT LOSS
hotnewhiphop.com

“SNL” Throws Shade At Kanye West’s White Lives Matter Shirt, Among Other Things

Last night’s episode was hosted by Brendan Gleeson and saw several musical performances from Willow Smith. Now that Saturday Night Live has returned for another season, it was only a matter of time before the cast full of comedians got to discussing the latest antics of one Kanye West, who’s landed himself in a pool of hot water – not only for his controversial White Lives Matter shirt, but now, also for making disparaging comments about the Jewish community on Twitter after he has temporarily banned from Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Yachty Calls Chief Keef Top 10 Most Influential, Names Drake, Nicki, Wayne & More

A clip of Charlamagne and G Herbo discussing Keef surfaced and Yachty chimed in with his top influential picks. Undeniably, the impact Chief Keef has had on Drill music emerging from Chicago to a global stage is certified. The Windy City has become the mecca for artists tapping into Drill, and that is largely thanks to the reclusive rapper’s influence on Hip Hop culture. This was discussed by Charlamagne last month when he named his Top 4 most influential rappers of all time.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Performs At Bronny James’ 18th Birthday Party: Watch

The Houston rapper performed hits like “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” and “Butterfly Effect.”. What better way to ring in your 18th birthday than with a live performance from Travis Scott?. While not everyone in the world is lucky enough to have a Grammy-nominated recording artist perform...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose’s Perfect “Athiest” Man Sparks Controversy

The model’s request for “an atheist” caused a stir on social media. Amber Rose is no stranger to sparking controversy. The mom of two has had her fair share of tumultuous relationships, marriages, makeups, and breakups throughout her years in the spotlight. Although the model has kept a lower profile in recent years, she still manages to cause a stir every few months or so with her social media posts.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy