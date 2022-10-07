Read full article on original website
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim
Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Candace Owens Shares Alleged Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston A Crackhead
Candace Owens may be known for her political commentary and conservative stance, but recently she’s been targeting the entertainment industry. Last week, she and Kanye West broke the internet when they stood side by side wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. She stood up for their actions by...
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Continues To Apply Pressure Over Child Support
Marquise says he will pay his father $6,700 for 24 hours of his time. For the past few weeks, 50 Cent’s oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been slamming him over his child support payments. During an interview with Choke No Joke, Marquise explained that the funds provided weren’t nearly enough for his lifestyle.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Pose In An Elevator Together For Her Latest IG Photo Dump
Queen B reportedly wore over $200K in Tiffany & Co. jewels for the party the photos were snapped at. It’s been over two months since Beyoncé dropped off her long-awaited RENAISSANCE album, but even now, she’s not quite done celebrating the project’s massive success. On Saturday...
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Lil Baby Gears Up For “It’s Only Me” Album With “Heyy” Single & Music Video: Stream
As the arrival of his third studio album, It’s Only Me nears closer and closer, Atlanta’s own Lil Baby is gearing his fans up for what’s to come with a new single – the second we’ve heard from this project – called “Heyy.”
T.I. Blasts YouTuber Charleston White For Threatening His Son King On IG
When it comes to his kids, T.I. is not one to play with. The self proclaimed King of the South is never afraid to hop on social media to defend his children, whether they’re right, wrong or indifferent. Tip’s 18-year old son, King Harris has become known for making headlines due to his teenage antics.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
T.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap Albums
On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.
Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Lil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns. Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.
Ray J Calls Out Diddy On Instagram Amid His Kanye West Beef
Ray J says he tried to warn Diddy about certain clowns. Kanye West’s recent antics have sparked multiple conversations, but now they seem to be breaking up friendships. When Ye sported a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his fashion show, several celebrities ridiculed him for his choices. Of the heated entertainers was Diddy, one of the most prominent music producers in the industry. He shared his opinions with the internet, saying, “The ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it… Don’t wear the shirt. Don’t buy the shirt. Don’t play with the shirt. It’s not a joke.”
Pusha T On A Potential Clipse Reunion: “It’s Really Up To My Brother”
The Virginia rapper got candid about Kanye, Clipse & more in his latest interview. When it comes to dropping classic albums, Pusha T has yet to let his fans down. Months off the release of his critically acclaimed album It’s Almost Dry, King Push is opening up about the next chapter in his career as an emcee, as well as his relationship with friend and GOOD Music founder, Kanye West.
Rick Ross Admits He’s Scared Of Almond Milk
The rapper said he just started drinking 2% milk. Rick Ross has been very vocal about taking his diet seriously. When he had a seizure in 2011, his doctors told him that losing weight would save his life. Since then, he has been on a mission to keep himself in shape.
“SNL” Throws Shade At Kanye West’s White Lives Matter Shirt, Among Other Things
Last night’s episode was hosted by Brendan Gleeson and saw several musical performances from Willow Smith. Now that Saturday Night Live has returned for another season, it was only a matter of time before the cast full of comedians got to discussing the latest antics of one Kanye West, who’s landed himself in a pool of hot water – not only for his controversial White Lives Matter shirt, but now, also for making disparaging comments about the Jewish community on Twitter after he has temporarily banned from Instagram.
Lil Yachty Calls Chief Keef Top 10 Most Influential, Names Drake, Nicki, Wayne & More
A clip of Charlamagne and G Herbo discussing Keef surfaced and Yachty chimed in with his top influential picks. Undeniably, the impact Chief Keef has had on Drill music emerging from Chicago to a global stage is certified. The Windy City has become the mecca for artists tapping into Drill, and that is largely thanks to the reclusive rapper’s influence on Hip Hop culture. This was discussed by Charlamagne last month when he named his Top 4 most influential rappers of all time.
Travis Scott Performs At Bronny James’ 18th Birthday Party: Watch
The Houston rapper performed hits like “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” and “Butterfly Effect.”. What better way to ring in your 18th birthday than with a live performance from Travis Scott?. While not everyone in the world is lucky enough to have a Grammy-nominated recording artist perform...
Amber Rose’s Perfect “Athiest” Man Sparks Controversy
The model’s request for “an atheist” caused a stir on social media. Amber Rose is no stranger to sparking controversy. The mom of two has had her fair share of tumultuous relationships, marriages, makeups, and breakups throughout her years in the spotlight. Although the model has kept a lower profile in recent years, she still manages to cause a stir every few months or so with her social media posts.
