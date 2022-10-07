City of Terre Haute approves 2023 budget

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a $105 million budget for next year.

This budget is roughly an 8% increase from last year which is mostly due to pay increases for staff. City officials said that this will be the 8th straight year that the city will have a balanced budget.

The next Terre Haute City Council meeting is scheduled for November 3.

