Terre Haute, IN

City of Terre Haute approves 2023 budget

By Terry Craig
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a $105 million budget for next year.

This budget is roughly an 8% increase from last year which is mostly due to pay increases for staff. City officials said that this will be the 8th straight year that the city will have a balanced budget.

The next Terre Haute City Council meeting is scheduled for November 3.

WTWO/WAWV

Dedication ceremony held for “Ack Ack Gun”

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A dedication ceremony was held Saturday to celebrate the installation of an anti-aircraft gun from the Navy at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. Clifford Stephens, president of the park, said it took them three years to acquire the gun, also known as an “Ack Ack Gun”. “I was on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU students march in support of National Coming Out Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University students marched outside the fountain on campus to make their voices heard on this National Coming Out Day. Students said the march was a way for LGBTQ community members to express who they are, and for allies to show support for them. The march was also intended […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the victim to a Terre Haute hospital. […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

