City of Terre Haute approves 2023 budget
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a $105 million budget for next year.
This budget is roughly an 8% increase from last year which is mostly due to pay increases for staff. City officials said that this will be the 8th straight year that the city will have a balanced budget.
The next Terre Haute City Council meeting is scheduled for November 3.
