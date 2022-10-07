Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2
You'll be able to play games on a giant virtual screen using an Xbox controller. You'll eventually have another way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming titles beyond consoles, PCs, tablets and phones. Microsoft is working with Meta to bring the service to the Meta Quest Store, which means it will be available on Meta Quest 2 headsets and perhaps even Meta Quest Pro.
Engadget
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109
That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
Meta will integrate Zoom and Microsoft Teams into its VR workspaces
Meta is making a big push to sell its new Quest Pro to office workers. At Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg showed off upcoming integrations with Zoom and Microsoft teams, along with a slew of other features meant to make the headset more appealing to businesses. The updates are the clearest...
Engadget
The best October Prime Day deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Meta Quest Pro hands-on: The $1,500 headset that ‘will enable the metaverse’
Following the demise of smartphone-based headsets like Samsung's Gear VR and Google’s Daydream, virtual reality headsets have generally fallen into two camps: lightweight standalone systems like the Quest 2 and more sophisticated PC-based systems like the Vive Pro 2 and Valve Index. But with the new Quest Pro, Meta...
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro hit a new all-time low of $160
The Prime Day sale could make these earbuds an easy choice for Android fans. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Meta unveils $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset
Meta revealed its newest virtual reality headset, the Quest Pro, at Tuesday's Meta Connect 2022 conference. The new headset will be available Oct. 25, for $1,500.
Engadget
The best TV and home entertainment deals we found for October Prime Day
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Meta's avatars are getting legs
Meta has announced several updates to the avatars that it wants you to use in the metaverse and beyond. And hey, the avatars will have legs! At least in the virtual sense, if not the physical or metaphorical ones. Meta says "legs have been one of the most requested features...
Engadget
The best October Prime Day deals on SSDs, microSD cards and other storage gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. During the first...
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Comments / 0