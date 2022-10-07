ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Engadget

Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2

You'll be able to play games on a giant virtual screen using an Xbox controller. You'll eventually have another way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming titles beyond consoles, PCs, tablets and phones. Microsoft is working with Meta to bring the service to the Meta Quest Store, which means it will be available on Meta Quest 2 headsets and perhaps even Meta Quest Pro.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109

That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Meta will integrate Zoom and Microsoft Teams into its VR workspaces

Meta is making a big push to sell its new Quest Pro to office workers. At Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg showed off upcoming integrations with Zoom and Microsoft teams, along with a slew of other features meant to make the headset more appealing to businesses. The updates are the clearest...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The best October Prime Day deals on headphones, earbuds and audio gadgets

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Google's Pixel Buds Pro hit a new all-time low of $160

The Prime Day sale could make these earbuds an easy choice for Android fans. The home security hogging all the awards.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The best TV and home entertainment deals we found for October Prime Day

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Meta's avatars are getting legs

Meta has announced several updates to the avatars that it wants you to use in the metaverse and beyond. And hey, the avatars will have legs! At least in the virtual sense, if not the physical or metaphorical ones. Meta says "legs have been one of the most requested features...
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards.
ELECTRONICS

