How to preorder the Google Pixel Watch now: the best early deals

By Patrick Farmer
 4 days ago

Yesterday morning, Google unveiled a lineup of exciting new devices and gave us everything we need to know to finally preorder the Pixel Watch ahead of its official October 13th release date. But before you place your order in the Google store, take a look at the preorder deals below to see if you can save some serious cash on your new device.

But first, a little background. Following the announcement event yesterday, it seemed like the internet was pretty blown away by the unveiling of Google's smartwatch. For one, to call it attractive would be an understatement. Inspired by the appearance of a water droplet, the Pixel Watch boasts a truly unique edge-to-edge design (no bezels!) and is loaded with tons of premium specs, such as intelligent fitness tracking powered by Fitbit, a scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass display, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The sleek wearable also has a unique locking band feature which makes changing out Pixel Watch bands an absolute breeze. Will the Pixel Watch take over as the best Android smartwatch ? Only time will tell, but we're pretty pumped about the possibilities here.

The Pixel Watch starts at $349.99 or $399.99 for the LTE version, but if you want to save some cash on your brand new wearable, we've got all of the best preorder deals collected below. If nothing catches your eye, check back later: we'll keep filling this page with early deals as they're announced. If you want the full Google device experience, you can also check out our Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder guide, where loads of other great offers await.

How to preorder the Google Pixel Watch

Buy one Google Pixel Watch, get one FREE

Straight out of the gate, wireless giant AT&T is rewarding new and existing customers with a good old fashioned BOGO deal. Pick up a Google Pixel Watch when adding an eligible data line, and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make a second watch totally free after you've made three months of on-time payments. View Deal

Get 50% off the Pixel Watch when you add a line

T-Mobile was a little late to the preorder party, but they're coming in hot with a deal that'll drop half off the price of the Pixel Watch when you add an eligible data line and preorder the wearable on a monthly payment plan. View Deal

Get the Google Pixel Watch for $5/month with Android smartphone purchase

Purchase the Google Pixel Watch with a new Android smartphone and you could get the wearable for just $5 per month for 36 months. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, tons of smartphones are included in the deal, such as the super-affordable Google Pixel 6a. Verizon is also offering up to $180 off the watch if you trade in an older device.

Google Pixel Watch: $349 or $29.17/month for 12 months at Best Buy

If you want to keep your preorder process simple, you can grab a Pixel Watch through Best Buy's website for the standard retail price now, or pay it down over 12 months. Best Buy is also offering trade-in discounts for the watch, so have your old devices handy. View Deal

Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $349.99 at Walmart

You can also preorder the Pixel Watch from Walmart now with the standard retail prices. Per usual with this retailer, you'll also be able to return the unit within 30 days if there are any problems. View Deal

Google Pixel Watch: Starting at $349.99 at Amazon

No special preorder offer here just yet, but if you simply want to get your hands on the Pixel Watch without any eligibility requirements, you can get one from Amazon with the standard starting price of $349.99. View Deal

Wondering how the Google Pixel Watch fares against the competition? Check out our Google Pixel Watch vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 guide to see how the new wearable holds up when pitted against Samsung's finest.

