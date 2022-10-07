ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrettsville, OH
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Windham, OH
coolcleveland.com

Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival

Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
KENT, OH
buchtelite.com

National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11

The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foe#The Eagles Aerie#The Eagles Auxiliary#Justice
93.1 WZAK

Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs

A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need

This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
EL CENTRO, CA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy