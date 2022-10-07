Read full article on original website
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
A harvest of gratitude: Beloved family farm lives on after community effort
Richard Sasack, the fifth-generation farmer of Butternut Farm is thankful for the community members who made it possible for him to have a harvest this year while his family farm is in legal limbo.
coolcleveland.com
Come to Kent for the Annual Cider Festival
Apple Cider is one of those edibles that’s indelibly associated with autumn, when the apple harvest is at its peak (It’s apparently a big secret that you can drink it any time of the year.) So that means it’s time for the 17th annual Cider Festival in Kent, hosted by Standing Rock Cultural Arts, the City of Kent and its downtown businesses at the Hometown Bank Plaza at the corner of Main and Water streets.
Christmas in the Woods begins its 28th year
There are 216 crafters at the event carrying everything from Christmas pieces to household decorations.
buchtelite.com
National Coming Out Day Events at The University of Akron, October 11
The Zips Programming Network and the Office of Multicultural Development will be hosting a National Coming Out Day Celebration in the Student Union’s International Lounge from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11. Students may come by for free to pick up pronoun buttons, stickers, flags and more pride novelties. There will also be trivia and a chance to win a $100 visa gift card.
Customers win big in giveaway at new Hot Dog Shoppe
A big giveaway is happening Monday to celebrate a new place to eat in Boardman.
Ohio News: Youngstown Man Mauled By 5 Dogs
A man was left bloodied on the streets of Youngstown after he was chased and mauled by five dogs in the early hours of Monday morning. Police arrived and took him to a local hospital. The dogs are owned by Clarence Thigpen and were being kept at a house with...
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
spectrumnews1.com
Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need
This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Man mauled by five dogs in NE Ohio: Police
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
Lost Treasure Of Gold in Central Ohio From The French & Indian War is Worth $25,000
AARRGH! Hoist the Sails and Load the Boat... We be Headed to... Ohio?. Yep. Awful Pirate impression. But that quest for treasure is still real, as there's actually lost, buried gold in the State of Ohio worth more than $25,000 from before the Revolutionary War. So how has no one found it in almost 250 years?
mahoningmatters.com
Haunted houses, corn mazes, trick-or-treating: Find Halloween fun, frights in the Valley
It’s the season for chills in the air, and not just because the leaves and temperatures are falling. Scares and thrills can be found throughout the Mahoning Valley as Halloween approaches. Haunted houses, corn mazes, pumpkin carving and community trick-or-treating are just a few of the ways to get...
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Indigenous Peoples Day should replace a holiday honoring a genocidal white supremacist: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like many of you, I love the autumn and its activities - showing off my extensive cardigan collection, open windows ushering in crisp breezes, foliage-watching on road trips, binging horror movies. Those sorts of things. But being Native American in the fall is a whole minefield that...
17-year-old set to graduate from Kent State University
Maya McDaniel's journey to a four-year degree in gaming design and a minor in computer science started when she was just 14 years old.
Health leaders, families urge awareness about the dangers of Lyme disease
The weather may be cooling down in Northeast Ohio, but health leaders caution the region is not yet out of the woods for tick season and the diseases they carry.
