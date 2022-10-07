Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina Andras
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
This St. Louis diner is opening a location at Lambert Airport this spring
ST. LOUIS — Travelers will soon have another opportunity to get a taste of St. Louis cuisine while passing through St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The airport announced Tuesday its commission approved a proposal to bring Kingside Diner to Concourse C, which houses gates for American, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit airlines.
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
KSDK
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Longtime KSDK archivist Bob Garger dies at 94
ST. LOUIS — Bob Garger, a longtime member of the KSDK family has died. Bob was priceless. He started at KSD-TV back in 1954 as a writer and producer. He retired from his full-time duties in 1993 but stayed on as a part-time archivist until 2016. Bob saved much...
KSDK
Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week
ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
New brunch spot to open in Eat-Rite building
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The small diner at the corner of Chouteau Ave. and S 7th St. is getting a fresh start. Most know it as Eat-Rite Diner. There’s some debate about how long it’s been there, but one thing is for sure, it is woven into St. Louis history.
Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center, speaks to students
ST. LOUIS — Thanks to Jane Goodall, we know that chimpanzees aren't all that different from humans. Her research taught the world that apes can communicate with one another and use tools to complete tasks. On Monday, the Saint Louis Science Center unveiled its new exhibit, "Becoming Jane: The...
Community input needed to reimagine Steinberg Skating Rink
ST. LOUIS — It's been a staple in St. Louis for more than 60 years. The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park has created memories for families and visitors every winter. Now, the City of St. Louis wants to create more memories that can be made all year long.
North American river otter & St. Louis native, Grover dies at 19
ST. LOUIS — Grover, a North American river otter who's called the Gateway City home for the last 19 years, has died, the Saint Louis Zoo announced on Friday in a Facebook post. Grover was born at the Zoo in 2003, and since then he's fathered six litters of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
FOX2now.com
Mondays with Mahe: St. Louis’s top restaurants in St. Louis Magazine
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine is out with its top dining spots and this year’s restaurants of the year. Dining Editor George Mahe showed a few dishes from three restaurants – Jalea, in St. Charles, II Bel Lago in Creve Coeur, and Tony’s in Clayton.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
BNSF lifts embargo on St. Louis cargo after 5 weeks
ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6. BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.
KSDK
St. Louis warmed up today, but expect temperatures to drop tonight
There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. But, toward the evening clouds and humidity will start to clear up.
Career Central: Transition to Position Career Expo and Happy Hour happens Oct. 20
ST. LOUIS — October is brimming with job opportunities and career advancement, and we've got some great leads all in one place for you. Job seekers: Mark your calendar for Oct. 20. Another Transition to Position Career Expo happens that day from 11: 30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. It's...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Fugitive terrorizes St. Louis
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us to a dark week in our area's history. In the fall of 1986, a 10-day manhunt was underway for the fugitive Michael Wayne Jackson.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 1