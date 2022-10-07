Ari Lennox Releases Official Music Video For “POF” [Watch]

Nothing is throwing Lil Baby off his game. On his latest single, “Heyy,” the rapper keeps his eyes on the prize, dismissing petty drama in favor of adhering to the lessons he was taught growing up. In the accompanying music video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Lil Baby basks in a luxurious empire of his own making. Surrounded by women, money, and a dozen copies of himself, the Atlanta native recounts the humble advice that got him there: “Take some, only when you need it/You won’t make it far bein’ greedy/My grandma taught me how to be a leader/If we fly...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO