KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
KTVB
Idaho State Police investigating fatal car versus pedestrian crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — A 23-year-old man from Newport was hospitalized after he reportedly struck three people with his car in Oldtown, Idaho. The incident killed a female juvenile and hospitalized her grandmother and another male juvenile. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the incident occurred on Friday at approximately...
eastidahonews.com
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho State Police investigate after vehicle strikes 3, kills 1 in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho – The driver of a Chevy Tahoe, a 23-year-old Newport man, struck three pedestrians Friday evening on Highway 41 in Oldtown, Idaho, leaving one dead and two injured, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The three pedestrians included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren. Her...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho – A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children’s grandmother was out with the children, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to keep you safe this Fire Prevention Week
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. The 2022 theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” For the entire week, the Spokane Valley Police Department wants to share important information to you to keep you and your family safe. SVFD says it is important for you to know what they are sending out...
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
KHQ Right Now
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department issues chronic nuisance notice for Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) sent a notice to Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) and leadership of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying it has begun the process of declaring Camp Hope a nuisance property. The letter listed the problems they have recorded at the camp, including...
Spokane Police arrest man accused of theft, illegally owning pistol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of trying to steal from Walmart and illegally owning a firearm. At around noon on Wednesday, Spokane Valley deputies responded to the Walmart on Sprague to reports of two people trying to commit theft. Deputies say they observed...
KHQ Right Now
"She looked like a lobotomy patient": Spokane dog owner petitions for investigation of K9 Country Club
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An online petition has garnered signatures from 2,200 people, asking for the public to lodge a complaint with the Attorney General against a local dog training facility. The petition claims a lack of inspection and negative training methods at the K9 Country Club Pet Center and...
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
KHQ Right Now
Suspects charged in fatal Franklin Park shooting appear in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - Witness testimony, DNA evidence and a phone call log helped identify the five people who now face charges in relation to a deadly shooting at Franklin Park in August, according to court documents obtained by KHQ. The shooting left 22-year-old Ablos Kios dead. A medical examiner said...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
KHQ Right Now
SR-27 blocked in Fairfield due to fatal collision
FAIRFIELD, Wash. - SR-27 was cleared at 1st street overnight, after a crash left 27-year-old Anthony Silva dead. According to the Washington State Patrol, Silva was driving northbound on SR-27 at an excessive speed, when he struck the trailer of another vehicle, driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey Gunderson. Silva was pronounced...
15-year-old girl missing from Bonner County
BONNER CO., Idaho — A 15-year-old girl is missing from Bonner County. Kaylena Kelley is described as 5’05,” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-265-5525. 4 News Now is working to get a photo of Kelley. This story will be updated when/if we do. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
