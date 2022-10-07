Read full article on original website
Related
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
The Voice Recap: Three (Really Good!) Singers Cut on Night 1 of the Battles
Before The Voice marched any more contestants onto the Battles-field Tuesday, it first had to resolve Monday’s cliffhanger. You’ll recall — or if you don’t, you can catch up via our recap here — that Team Blake’s Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell had absolutely slayed Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” I predicted that their coach would give Tanner the win, and Austin would be stolen or saved. Aaand… Nope, I was wrong again. Blake kept Austin, and despite the awesome performance that Tanner gave (rewatch it above), Blake didn’t save him, and none of the other coaches stole him. With that, we...
Mark Wahlberg on Halle Berry, Adele, and His Mom (Exclusive)
Mark Wahlberg is giving us a glimpse into his life with season two of the HBO Max Original documentary series “Wahl Street.”. “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Mark about the series and so much more, including his motivation, what’s on his playlist, the most important lesson his mom taught him, and who he calls the greatest actress in the world!
News4Jax.com
Argentine Asado dinner experience
Today on River City Live Chef Chef Emilio Dinzelbacher shares with us his Argentine Asado Dinner Experience. He describes it as, “A multi-course wood fire asado dinner. Different cuts of meats, grilled to perfection with roasted vegetables and cooked over an open fire, as well as an authentic dessert. Come and enjoy this unique Argentinian asado. It will be an experience you will enjoy thoroughly! Food is one of the most sincere and primitive ways to share love. It is something essential and necessary to have in our daily lives. Whether we are alone, with partners, family, or friends, food is the bond that brings us together.”
Comments / 0