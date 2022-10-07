Read full article on original website
USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area
USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022
According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business.
Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know
Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child
Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Is your wallet quite a bit lighter at the end of the month due to rising prices? If it is, please know that you're not alone. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three United States senators that you'll definitely want to know about. This new law is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
Can a Clerk Legally Stop You to Check Your Cart and Receipt in Kentucky & Indiana?
You just went through the checkout line or self-checkout. You grab your bags and your receipt and head to the door. You're about to leave the store and you get stopped. Someone is asking to see your receipt. What do you do?. I believe that most people would stop without...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening
Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away.
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Navy Times
USS Rushmore has a roach problem
The sailors and embarked Marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship Rushmore have been dealing with a cockroach outbreak for much of 2022, and Navy officials are warning that it could be some time before the pernicious pests are fully eliminated from the ship. Multiple Rushmore sailors reached out to...
