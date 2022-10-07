ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Ends Mail Delivery In This Area

Deliveries of mail may be halted by the USPS in exceptional cases. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
TheStreet

Costco Credit Card Secrets Members Need to Know

Costco (COST) does not follow the same rules as other retailers. The membership-based warehouse club has a relentless focus on offering members the lowest prices possible. That allows it to do things that customers at its rivals would see as negatives. The warehouse club, for example, spends very little money...
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per child

Photo of money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Is your wallet quite a bit lighter at the end of the month due to rising prices? If it is, please know that you're not alone. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three United States senators that you'll definitely want to know about. This new law is called the Family Security Act 2.0.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Joel Eisenberg

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
Navy Times

USS Rushmore has a roach problem

The sailors and embarked Marines aboard the amphibious dock landing ship Rushmore have been dealing with a cockroach outbreak for much of 2022, and Navy officials are warning that it could be some time before the pernicious pests are fully eliminated from the ship. Multiple Rushmore sailors reached out to...
MILITARY

