ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus 7 and 7T series receive stable OxygenOS 12, complete with visual revamp

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJ0nI_0iQNsd4v00

What you need to know

  • OnePlus 7 and 7T series phones receive the OxygenOS 12 skin atop Android 12 in India.
  • This update brings noteworthy updates seen in the beta such as the Work-Life Balance feature, Canvas AOD improvements, and dark mode.
  • The update is currently available first to Open Beta testers with others not enrolled expected to receive it sometime after.

After three months in the beta phase, the OnePlus 7 and 7T series devices are receiving a stable build of OxygenOS 12.

According to XDA Developers , the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro in India are now receiving an update for Android 12 alongside OxygenOS 12.  The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will find build version GM1901_11.H.28, while the 7T and 7T pro will see version HD1901_11.F.16 .

While the patch notes for these devices gaining OnePlus' OxygenOS 12 skin atop Android 12 isn't large, a couple of notable improvements come in the form of the phone's overhauled visuals. OnePlus is bringing in its Smart Battery Engine feature, which prolongs your phone's battery life based on a few algorithms and biometric self-restoring technology.

There were a few improvements expected to come with the stable release of OxygenOS 12 during its beta , which we're seeing fully now. The addition of the Work-Life Balance feature was one of those expectations which allow users to switch between a "work" mode and a "life" mode via the quick settings. This is similar to Google's work profiles on Android 13 , which recently gained some improvements.

For the devices' Canvas AOD, OnePlus is offering new styles of lines and colors to allow users to fully customize the appearance of their phones. OxygenOS 12 brings different levels to your phone's dark mode. This darker theme now supports three levels that users can adjust at any time to bring about personalization and comfort.

As XDA notes, this initial release of OxygenOS 12 is currently limited to those who participated in the Open Beta program. For right now, those who were not enrolled in that program will have to wait for their devices to receive the update as OnePlus rolls it out, which shouldn't be much longer now. Users outside of India should also begin to receive the update soon after it's fully out in India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CsAuJ_0iQNsd4v00

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T offers great speed and powerful phone performance. The latest phone out of the OnePlus kitchen features the latest flagship Snapdragon SoC, impressive battery life, and rapid charging speeds so it can always keep up with you.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

pixel 7 celler Modems

I would not have known my P6 modem was poor if I had not read all the negative posts.....so for me if the 5300 in my P7P is no worse I am good. Out of the 4 phones that I currently have, s22U, zfold4, OP10 Pro and p6p, the p6p definitely has the weaker signal. I also have more people tell me that the voice scrambles when I am talking on the p6p where they never complain with the other phones. Now that isn't a widespread issue but still it happens consistently.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung S10 Very Odd Fast Wireless Charging Behaviour

So I have a few dual port (USB-A and USB-C) chargers (some are 20W, some are 45W, and some are 65W), a few charging plates/mats (all supporting 7.5/10/15W, all USB-C) and a few different A-C and C-C cables and I see the following behaviour in all of them:. Connect A-C...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Pixel Buds Pro finally gain customizable EQ complete with a few presets

Google is rolling out an update that brings a 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro. The update is available now, but you'll need to first update the Pixel Buds app within the Play Store. Once installed, there are five different presets available, along with the ability to manually adjust...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

stuck on "completing setup"

I performed a reset of my Watch 4 Classic and reinstalled the Wear app the other day. Many of us have been having issues if we are also in the Beta and running on eSim. Now, my watch and app are back to operating correctly. However, the watch is stuck (in the background) on a Google notification.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus 7t#7 And 7#Android Phone#Smart Phone#The Work Life Balance#The Oneplus 7#Xda Developers#Smart Battery#Android 13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
NewsBreak
Google
Android Central

Cant load Android system

I was charging it off a battery pack and the computer on monday/tuesday this week. Then it wouldnt turn on so i thought the charger wasnt working. but it does have charge because it turns on. But now all it does it it reboots with the little motorola logo. then shows a screen with loads of coding and part of it says: 'Android Recovery. Cant load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, you may need to perform a factory reset and erase all user data stored on this devise. Try again or Factory data reset' with lots of numbers. And Ive tried pressing 'try again' a million times but all it does is the same thing. and ive tried plugging my phone into the laptop to try and get some of the photos even if i cant get the documents but the computer doesnt recognise anything being plugged in anymore.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy