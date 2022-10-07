Read full article on original website
Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving
A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving. Brookston deputy town marshal accused of drunk driving. A deputy town marshal stepped down Tuesday after Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies accused him of drunk driving.
Man charged for assaulting woman on jogging path
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is charged with attacking a woman while she was jogging along Cumberland Avenue near U.S. 231. 26-year-old Ramiro Doroteo-Perez is accused of grabbing the woman from behind, while holding a rock in his hand. The attack happened in April of...
State Farm: Indiana ranked 14th for animal collisions claims on roadways
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — According to data published by State Farm, Indiana is ranked 14th in the nation for animal collisions claims on roadways. State Farm has been releasing this data for about 20 years. In the U.S., drivers are most likely to collide with an animal in November, while October ranks second and December ranks third.
Flora Police investigate fatal single vehicle crash
FLORA, Ind. (WLFI) — A Camden man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Flora Saturday morning. The 9-1-1 call came in Just after 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Flora. Officers then found a blue Hyundai hit a...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Don't expect any big price drops at the pump. News 18 helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on South Street has gas for $4.14 a gallon. In West Lafayette,...
Free car seat clinic
Franciscan and State Farm team up to help Greater Lafayette install car seats properly. Free car seat clinic held over weekend in West Lafayette. The Saturday clinic providing car seat installation assistance at no charge was organized by Franciscan Health.
Election 2022: Early voting begins Wednesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Early voting kicks off on Wednesday across the State of Indiana. Voters in Tippecanoe County can cast their ballots on weekdays and two Saturdays at the Tippecanoe County Office Building until Election Day on Nov. 8. Satellite vote centers will also open on certain weekdays and weekends over the next month.
Dog park planned as part of McCaw Park improvements
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A second dog park is coming to the City of Lafayette. A pooch play area is part of several planned improvements to McCaw Park. Those include a new restroom building, 12 new pickle ball courts, an expanded parking lot with 140 additional spots and a walking trail.
IU Health Arnett celebrates 100 year anniversary
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local hospital has reached a major milestone. IU Health Arnett is celebrating its 100 year anniversary of serving the Greater Lafayette community. During its tenure, IU Health Arnett boasts the first trained cardiologist, the first Urgent Care, and the first Level III trauma center. The hospital employs nearly 350 people and provides 191 patient beds.
Camp for kids with uncommon surgery held for first time in Brookston
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A new summer camp has come to Camp Tecumseh in Brookston this weekend. It is for kids who have had rotationplasty surgery. Rotationplasty is a procedure where the leg above the knee is amputated. The knee is replaced with the ankle, which is rotated 180 degrees before being reattached. So, the foot then faces backwards and the ankle acts as a new knee.
Meet-and-greet prepares veterans for next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Dozens of area veterans were honored ahead of the next Greater Lafayette Honor Flight. Sunday's meet-and-greet let the veterans meet their guardians for the trip to our nation's capitol. The Greater Lafayette Honor Flight will take off for the second time this year on Tuesday,...
Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns for 28th year
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This week, the Lafayette Christian School Dutch Apple Pie Fundraiser returns. This year is the 28th annual pie sale. Volunteers are working around the clock to make over 5,000 pies to sell Wednesday through Friday, or until the supply runs out. You can buy a...
Potential Halloween candy shortage speculated
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With autumn weather finally sweeping through Indiana, parents and kids alike are preparing for their Halloween traditions as the spooky season fast approaches. However, some Halloween candy buckets may not be as full as they were in previous years, according to a professor from...
Girls Soccer sectional championship results across our area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Girls Soccer sectional championship results from across our area:. West Lafayette def. Rensselaer Central, 7-0. McCutcheon def. Lafayette Jeff, 2-1. Sectional No. 38. Faith Christian def. Central Catholic, 2-1. West Lafayette, McCutcheon and Faith Christian will now move on to compete in their respective...
After largest strike since beginning of war, Purdue professor weighs in on conflict in Ukraine
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tuesday brought news of the largest Russian strike on Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February. News 18 spoke with a Purdue University Political Science professor to hear his take on the conflict. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent part of Tuesday thanking...
October 11, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast-Tracking More Rainfall, a Few T'Storms & Bursts of Cool-Downs (Couple Potent Ones!) Until We Warm Up Significantly....Then the Latest Look Out to Late November
Lows overnight ran 48-56 with highs today reaching 66-74 before falling as the rain through dry air brought temperatures down suddenly to 54-62 for a bit before rising some again. A few isolated showers are possible this evening-early tonight followed by a wave of rain overnight with temperatures rising to...
