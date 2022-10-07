BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A new summer camp has come to Camp Tecumseh in Brookston this weekend. It is for kids who have had rotationplasty surgery. Rotationplasty is a procedure where the leg above the knee is amputated. The knee is replaced with the ankle, which is rotated 180 degrees before being reattached. So, the foot then faces backwards and the ankle acts as a new knee.

