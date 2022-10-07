ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalmont, TN

Maryville, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee football player arrested

Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time. University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested. Jaylen McCollough is in his fourth season as a starting safety for the Vols. Union County deputy found dead after crash in patrol vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 28...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Closing in on Commitment Announcement

A Tennessee target in the class of 2024 is set to announce his collegiate commitment at the end of the week. According to his own tweet on Monday, four-star wide receiver/athlete Mazeo Bennett will be announcing his destination this upcoming Sunday afternoon. Bennett tweeted out a graphic showing more information...
KNOXVILLE, TN
deathvalleyvoice.com

LSU football fan accuses Tennessee of cheating at Tiger Stadium

LSU football was soundly beaten—OK, thrashed—by Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers strolled into Death Valley and showed the 100,000+ inside that there’s still a massive difference in where each program is at right now. It took less than two minutes for the visitors to display their true class and expose the Tigers. Unfortunately, the beatdown would not stop.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Honors Vol Legend Condredge Holloway With Postgame Apparal

Hendon Hooker had on quite the t-shirt on Saturday afternoon. After Tennessee’s 40-13 victory over LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Tennessee quarterback met with the media for a postgame press conference. While Tennessee’s players normally wear traditional Tennessee gear, Hooker came out in a t-shirt honoring legendary Tennessee quarterback Condredge Holloway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge chalk artists attend Street Painting Festival in Jackson Square

Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
OAK RIDGE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay reveals Week 7 on-site location

The College GameDay crew is heading back to a familiar location for the on-site show in Week 7. College GameDay is headed back to Rocky Top. Plenty of people on social media reacted negatively to the news, but it seems like the obvious choice here. The game could potentially be a top 5 matchup and Tennessee’s fanbase will be rocking heading into a chance for their best start since 1998.
ROCKY TOP, TN
Grundy County Herald

Terry Wayne Pack, 63

Terry Wayne Pack, age 63, of Monteagle, Tennessee, passed away in his home in Sun City, California from complications of lung disease. Services will be Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee.
MONTEAGLE, TN

