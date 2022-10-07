ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson Commissioners discuss new fire station

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a progress report on the plans for a new Fire Station One Tuesday. Officials say the new building will be located at 540 Second St. Eric Chambers, representing design firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, showed a proposed...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson fire damages 6 apartment units

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Green Street. According to a social media post, that fire happened just before midnight. Henderson Fire Department says when they arrived they found heavy fire venting from one of the six...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Health loosens masking policy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night. According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, crews battled a house fire in Evansville. Dispatch says it took crews about an hour to get the flames tapped out. We’re about a month away from Election Day. If you’re planning on heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered. Tuesday is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire

A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
CORYDON, KY
14news.com

Ky. Commissioner of Agriculture visiting Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture will be speaking in Owensboro. Dr. Ryan Quarles is set to speak around 11:30 a.m. at the Convention Center. Officials say he’ll also proclaim today as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Mo’s House reopening after murder incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend. On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed. Officials say McHargue was stabbed in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle and its driver, 36-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton were located. Markham was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Agriculture Commissioner of Ky. speaks about the importance of women in agriculture

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, Ryan Quarles was in Owensboro earlier today. Quarles spoke at the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference about the importance of women in this field and in his life as well. President Babette Overman says the conference was focused on empowering, celebrating and educating women in agriculture. This year was focused oncommunity and mentoring the next generation of young women in agriculture.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
HENDERSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
HENDERSON, KY

