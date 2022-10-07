Read full article on original website
Related
Halted bridge inspection to continue in McLean County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday that a bridge inspection will begin on October 17 for US 431 over the Green River and Rough River in McLean County.
Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
14news.com
Henderson Commissioners discuss new fire station
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a progress report on the plans for a new Fire Station One Tuesday. Officials say the new building will be located at 540 Second St. Eric Chambers, representing design firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, showed a proposed...
14news.com
Henderson fire damages 6 apartment units
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of North Green Street. According to a social media post, that fire happened just before midnight. Henderson Fire Department says when they arrived they found heavy fire venting from one of the six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Owensboro Health loosens masking policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
14news.com
Sheriff: Deadly crash under investigation in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies are investigating a crash in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. It happened before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff confirms someone died. They say the driver ran into some trees. The investigation is ongoing.
14news.com
Princeton Fire Department works to put out brush fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton fire crews fought a brush fire on County Road 325 late Saturday night. According to a social media post, at least 60 hay bails caught on fire. It took several crews to get the fire put out, including some from nearby Owensville and Mount Carmel.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Walnut and Boeke intersection closed for new water main
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Walnut and Boeke will be closed down Monday. Officials say water crews will be putting in a new water main. They say no traffic will be allowed. Drivers will want to take a detour by using Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Breaking overnight, crews battled a house fire in Evansville. Dispatch says it took crews about an hour to get the flames tapped out. We’re about a month away from Election Day. If you’re planning on heading to the polls, make sure you’re registered. Tuesday is...
westkentuckystar.com
Home, cars damaged in Caldwell County fire
A home in Caldwell County was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Firefighters responded after midnight to Bright Hill Road and found half of the home and multiple vehicles engulfed in flames. Thirteen firefighters were able to contain the fire after more than two hours. They reported that...
14news.com
Blue Moon Ballroom stopping all operations, officials say
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Blue Moon Ballroom announced on Monday that they are ceasing all operations. According to a social media post, the pause in operation includes all platforms and entertainment. Officials say if you have bought a ticket to any of their events, you will get...
14news.com
Ky. Commissioner of Agriculture visiting Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture will be speaking in Owensboro. Dr. Ryan Quarles is set to speak around 11:30 a.m. at the Convention Center. Officials say he’ll also proclaim today as Kentucky Women in Agriculture Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owensboro Health follows CDC masking guidelines
Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy to reflect the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County deputy has medical emergency while behind the wheel
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office found him self in a scary situation this morning, as he encountered a medical emergency while behind the wheel of his vehicle. Just before 7 a.m. Monday morning, a 911 caller reported seeing a VCSO SUV swerving in and out of his...
14news.com
Mo’s House reopening after murder incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mo’s House is reopening Tuesday after a murder that took place over the weekend. On Saturday, Evansville police were called to the bar for an assault in progress. When crews arrived, they found 30-year-old Colin McHargue had been stabbed. Officials say McHargue was stabbed in...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of impaired drivers arrested in Caldwell County
Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies arrested a pair of impaired drivers in separate incidents on Monday night. The first incident took place on Hopkinsville Road near Dollar General. Deputies were called about a driver allegedly passed out in his vehicle. The vehicle and its driver, 36-year-old Michael Markham of Princeton were located. Markham was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
14news.com
Agriculture Commissioner of Ky. speaks about the importance of women in agriculture
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Agriculture Commissioner of Kentucky, Ryan Quarles was in Owensboro earlier today. Quarles spoke at the Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference about the importance of women in this field and in his life as well. President Babette Overman says the conference was focused on empowering, celebrating and educating women in agriculture. This year was focused oncommunity and mentoring the next generation of young women in agriculture.
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Several counties under burn bans due to dry conditions
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Cooler weather means fall activities like sitting around the bonfire or making s’mores over a campfire. But, for many in our area, those activities are currently off limits. Several counties in Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri are enforcing burn bans because fires spread a lot...
14news.com
Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
Comments / 1