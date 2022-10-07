Explosions hit Kyiv early on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, as Russia's military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the center of the city, an Emergency Service spokesperson told the AP. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said blasts were reported in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, an official said. More loud explosions were heard later in the morning in an intensification of Russia's attack that could spell a major escalation in the war.

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO