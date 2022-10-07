Read full article on original website
Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
President Joe Biden says there will be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia as his administration begins reevaluating the U.S. relationship with the kingdom
Defense & National Security — Russia continues Ukraine strikes as NATO, G7 push back
Russia’s air strikes on civilian targets across Ukraine this week are the latest sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin is inclined to escalate the war amid mounting losses on the battlefield and rising criticism at home. But NATO is pushing back with a renewed pledge to “step up and sustain support” for Ukraine.
Asian shares fall as technology shares pull benchmarks lower
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Tuesday as losses in technology-related shares weighed on global benchmarks. Taiwan dropped 4% after reopening from a holiday in the first trading session since the U.S. imposed new limits on exports of semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China. TMSC, the world’s biggest chipmaker, plunged 7.8%.
Multiple explosions rock central Kyiv
Explosions hit Kyiv early on Monday, causing deaths and injuries, as Russia's military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities. The first strikes on Kyiv in four months targeted the center of the city, an Emergency Service spokesperson told the AP. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said blasts were reported in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. At least eight people were killed and 24 were injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, an official said. More loud explosions were heard later in the morning in an intensification of Russia's attack that could spell a major escalation in the war.
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Despite security fears, tourists return to Pakistan
Tourism in Pakistan also took a hit in the late 2000s after Islamist militancy gripped many parts of the country. For the past few years, the government has been trying to revive the sector. Now an increasing number of tourists are heading to northern Pakistan, a region known for its spectacular scenery, but also for its dangers.
BBC reporter takes cover as Russian missile strikes Kyiv during live broadcast
Watch a BBC journalist duck for cover as several explosions rocked Ukraine's capitol city. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
AP News Summary at 1:32 p.m. EDT
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attack could amount to war crimes. The strikes in the capital and 12 other regions Monday caused widespread power outages, and more energy plants took hits on Tuesday. One person was reported killed. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people.
