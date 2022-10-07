ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Water cast: who's who in the Polish natural disaster series

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZzjp_0iQNs4Sr00

High Water ( Wielka Woda in Polish), is a Polish drama series about the catastrophic flood that devastated the Polish city of Wrocław, the Czech Republic and Germany in July 1997.

The catastrophe caused over 100 deaths and cost billions worth of damage and although it is based on true events, the characters are fictionalized to help tell the story of the people impacted by the destructive flood .

In the Netflix adaptation, we see hydrologist Jaśmina Tremer (Agnieszka Żulewska) and local authorities forced to make life-and-death decisions as the huge flood wave threatens to destroy the city.

Let's take a look at the cast helping to retell the story of one of the worst disasters Poland faced since World War II...

Agnieszka Żulewska as Jaśmina Tremer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b03dx_0iQNs4Sr00

Agnieszka Żulewska as Jaśmina Tremer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Agnieszka Żulewska plays troubled female hydrologist Jaśmina Tremer who is brought in to help save the city at any cost. She is the first person to warn the local authorities about the impending flood, but her accurate prediction is doubted by the authorities.

Agnieszka has starred in a number of projects before, including Chemo, Silent Land, Demon, Into the Wind and many more.

Tomasz Schuchardt as Jakub Marczak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJCyX_0iQNs4Sr00

Tomasz Schuchardt as Jakub Marczak. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tomasz Schuchardt stars as Jakub Marczak, a politician who leads the local authorities when a catastrophic flood wave threatens to destroy the Polish city of Wrocław.

He brings in hydrologist Jaśmina to help with the life-and-death decisions and both him and Jaśmina have a history together.

Tomasz has appeared in over 20 movies throughout his acting career, such as The Christening, Bodo and Operation Hyacinth .

Ireneusz Czop as Andrzej Rebacz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdR7i_0iQNs4Sr00

Ireneusz Czop as Andrzej Rebacz. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ireneusz Czop portrays Andrzej Rebacz, who is the son of Szymon Rebacz, a respected figure in the village of Kęty.

After returning to his hometown, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of the disaster and leads the rebellion against the authorities after they plan to destroy the flood banks in their village to try and stop the catastrophe.

Ireneusz is best known for his role as Maciej Berbeka in Broad Peak and has acted in Aftermath, Life Must Go On and Convoy.

Damian Krajczyk as Adaś Rebacz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTPYT_0iQNs4Sr00

Damian Krajczyk as Adaś Rebacz. (Image credit: Netflix)

Damian Krajczyk is Adaś Rebacz, Andrzej Rebacz's son, who protests against his father's plans to try and protect Kęty from the flood.

Damian is known for his roles in Czarna dama and Sløborn.

Jerzy Trela as Szymon Rebacz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9KiC_0iQNs4Sr00

Jerzy Trela as Szymon Rebacz. (Image credit: Netflix)

Jerzy Trela plays Andrzej Rebacz's father, who is critically ill and in hospital at Wrocław.

Jerzy has appeared in White, Quo Vadis, Ida and An Ancient Tale: When the Sun Was a God.

Blanka Kot as Klara Marczak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6e9I_0iQNs4Sr00

Blanka Kot as Klara Marczak. (Image credit: Netflix)

Blanka Kot plays Klara Marczak, the daughter of Jasmina and Jakub, who is unaware of her mother's identity after Jasmina left her as a baby, believing that she wouldn't be a good mother due to her drug addiction.

She has previously starred in One More End of the World.

Anna Dymna as Lena Tremer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MR9ZP_0iQNs4Sr00

Anna Dymna as Lena Tremer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anna Dymna is Lena Tremer, Jasmina's mother, who was once an adored and talented opera singer in her younger years, but has developed depression since losing her fame.

She also has a turbulent relationship with her daughter and refuses to leave her apartment despite the flood.

Anna has been in Grandma's Day, Take It Easy, Leper and The Big Animal.

High Water is available to stream worldwide on Netflix now.

