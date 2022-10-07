ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pulaski, IL

Herald & Review

Preston Jackson Park dedication postponed

DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.
DECATUR CITY, IA
Herald & Review

Illinois attorney general race: Raoul, DeVore interview with IAPME

Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures. Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students. This and more:
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Decatur brings back Sunday bus service after 60-year hiatus

DECATUR — Here’s something you haven’t seen for the best part of 60 years: a Decatur city bus running on Sunday. But they were out in force on Sunday, Oct. 9, and are going to be a regular sight for the next year. Sunday marked the launch of a one-year Decatur Public Transit pilot program costing several hundred thousand dollars to see how much demand there is for public transportation on Sundays.
DECATUR CITY, IA
Herald & Review

Downtown park to be named in honor of Decatur-born sculptor

DECATUR — Preston Jackson, the Decatur-born sculptor who has achieved international acclaim, will have a downtown park named in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a ceremony hosted by the City Council. The park is located at 337 N. Water St. and is already home to a Jackson...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Herald & Review

Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas governor's race on Tuesday surpassed $100 million in total money raised this year by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke with still weeks to go in one of the most expensive contests of November's midterm elections. The latest figures pave...
TEXAS STATE
Herald & Review

First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in

From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real. There's a refreshing crispness to the air, and it looks to get only more pronounced as the week goes on. Frost advisories were in place this morning across...
MAINE STATE

