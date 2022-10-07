DECATUR — Here’s something you haven’t seen for the best part of 60 years: a Decatur city bus running on Sunday. But they were out in force on Sunday, Oct. 9, and are going to be a regular sight for the next year. Sunday marked the launch of a one-year Decatur Public Transit pilot program costing several hundred thousand dollars to see how much demand there is for public transportation on Sundays.

DECATUR CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO