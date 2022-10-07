Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald & Review
Chilling 911 audio gives glimpse into abuse at troubled Illinois residential facility
ANNA, Ill. — The disturbing 911 call began with sounds of a struggle, then a voice that sounded like a child’s cried out, “Let me go.” When the police dispatcher in the rural southern Illinois community announced herself, no one responded. She heard other voices, laughing...
Herald & Review
Preston Jackson Park dedication postponed
DECATUR — The ceremony dedicating the green space at 337 N. Water St. Preston Jackson Park has been postponed until 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14. The Decatur City Council passed a resolution in June to name the park in honor of Jackson, a Decatur native and nationally known artist whose work can be found throughout Central Illinois. One of his sculptures is in the park.
Herald & Review
Illinois attorney general race: Raoul, DeVore interview with IAPME
Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures. Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students. This and more:
Herald & Review
Decatur brings back Sunday bus service after 60-year hiatus
DECATUR — Here’s something you haven’t seen for the best part of 60 years: a Decatur city bus running on Sunday. But they were out in force on Sunday, Oct. 9, and are going to be a regular sight for the next year. Sunday marked the launch of a one-year Decatur Public Transit pilot program costing several hundred thousand dollars to see how much demand there is for public transportation on Sundays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Downtown park to be named in honor of Decatur-born sculptor
DECATUR — Preston Jackson, the Decatur-born sculptor who has achieved international acclaim, will have a downtown park named in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a ceremony hosted by the City Council. The park is located at 337 N. Water St. and is already home to a Jackson...
Herald & Review
Texas governor's race surpasses $100M in money raised
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas governor's race on Tuesday surpassed $100 million in total money raised this year by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke with still weeks to go in one of the most expensive contests of November's midterm elections. The latest figures pave...
Herald & Review
First flakes of the season appear as cooler temperatures settle in
From frost advisories this morning to a strong cold front expected later this week, the chance of fall showing up is real. There's a refreshing crispness to the air, and it looks to get only more pronounced as the week goes on. Frost advisories were in place this morning across...
Comments / 0