nd.edu
“Viva Las Irish!”
From the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign glowing green, to alumni and friends in volunteer service, to a pre-game Mass, to lots of blue, gold and green apparel on the Strip, members of the extended University of Notre Dame family made their presence known this past weekend in “the entertainment capital of the world.”
nd.edu
Hispanic Heritage Month Q&A with Notre Dame softball player Mackenzie Vasquez
I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, as was the majority of my family, though we stay true to our Mexican origins. As is the case for most Hispanics in the U.S., I along with most of my family am Catholic. I come from a very tight-knit family that often expresses our love through food and often speaks at decibel levels significantly higher than what’s probably healthy for us.
nd.edu
Notre Dame Law students sweep International Moot Court Competition in Spain
The Notre Dame Law School Moot Court Board started off the academic year strong with victories at the International Moot Court Competition in Law and Religion, hosted by the International Consortium for Law and Religion Studies. The competition took place at Córdoba Law School in Córdoba, Spain, on September 16 and 17, and served as the kickoff event to the 6th ICLARS Conference, which centered on the theme “Human Dignity, Law, and Religious Diversity: Designing the Future of Inter-Cultural Societies.”
