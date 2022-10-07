I was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, as was the majority of my family, though we stay true to our Mexican origins. As is the case for most Hispanics in the U.S., I along with most of my family am Catholic. I come from a very tight-knit family that often expresses our love through food and often speaks at decibel levels significantly higher than what’s probably healthy for us.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO