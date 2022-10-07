Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
sneakernews.com
Teal And Silver Accents Embolden This Jet Black Nike Air Force 1 Low
During the Beaverton-based brands 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1, multi-pattern Swooshes have outfitted the model numerous times. Extending seemingly every color pairing within the tonal spectrum, the brand continues to proffer unique and ever-disparate renditions such as this low-top proposition featuring the Philadelphia Eagles palette. Dominated by...
sneakernews.com
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
sneakernews.com
Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”
With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Grey Take Over The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid has recently surfaced in a greyscale ensemble. A visual and functional update to Bruce Kilgore’s original silhouette from 1982, the upcoming sneakers deliver a future-forward proposition that couples basketball heritage with modern day comfort. Panels from mid-foot to heel trade a mostly leather construction with mesh, nylon and suede for a less bulky fit. Lockdown straps around the ankle are relocated to the spine, working in-tandem with a pull tab above for updated functionality and aesthetic. The Air Force 1‘s sole unit also boasts modifications from Kilgore’s 40-year-old blueprint as the rear-half of the midsole dons a semi-translucent finish that reveals non-traditional Nike React foam. A look at the outsole also showcases the modern cushioning throughout the forefoot.
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Dashed With Colorful Markers
After getting through the start of a brand new school year, The Swoosh is continuing to delve out its Grade School offerings and subsequent in-line collections. Drawing upon the graffiti art style of the late Keith Haring that’s been officially linked to Reebok and adidas, the Nike Air Force 1 is joining the influenced kids exclusive pack that already includes a Nike Blazer Mid.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
sneakernews.com
AMBUSH Brings Back The Tailpipe Swoosh With Their Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration
Yoon Ahn has enjoyed numerous collaborative releases ever since she joined forces with Nike back in 2018. And following Air Max 180s, Converses, and the like, the designer would reimagine the Dunk High in 2020, adding to the shoe elements inspired by Japan’s passionate car, truck, and bike culture.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
sneakernews.com
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company” Covers Itself In Cardboard Tan
Going somewhere? Nike’s ready for hire for all your moving services. The next seasonal collection from Nike Sportswear is simply dubbed the “Moving Co.” based on a custom tongue label that appears on the Air Force 1, which thus far his been revealed in low-top and high-top form. This newly revealed colorway sees a tan exterior, perhaps mimicking the moving boxes frequently used during relocations, with yellow bungee-cord laces held down by a lace-lock.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX”
While not recommended, Air Jordans have been commonly worn during the winter months to protect against colder climates and, in some cases, wet conditions. Anyone who lives in the North has shoveled snow out of their driveway in a pair of beater Retros, and given the rather padded nature of the earlier Air Jordan models, they work quite well.
sneakernews.com
Social Status Continues Its Summertime Story With The Nike Air Max Penny 2″ Playground”
Following up the “Recess” chapter from earlier this season, Social Status officially presents “Playground” centered around the Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration. Setting the stage for James and Dez’s match-up on the basketball court, “Playground” offers a look into the summertime hooping traditions and rivalries while paying homage to Penny Hardaway and the impact his footwear had in sneaker culture. Two colorways have been created in honor of this next chapter — a black/white and white/black that ostensibly nod to the original colorways of the Penny 2. Both versions sees the Social Status special projects logo embroidered on the upper, with additional touches in the metal hangtag and a classic toy packaging inspired by Penny’s fictional alter ego Lil’ Penny. Touches of pink flood the Air bag of the black/white pair in remembrance of bubblegum loved by children in playgrounds.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Two Trey Boasts A Slick Black/Grey Gradient
Did this upcoming Jordan Two Trey inadvertently hint at an upcoming Air Jordan 11 style?. The Two Trey silhouette is the latest in Jordan Brand’s efforts to mash up a variety of Air Jordans, usually from the epic Tinker Hatfield that overlapped with most of MJ’s Chicago Bulls days. That would be the AJ3 through the AJ15, with many styles from that range sprinkled into the Two Trey design. One such detail that stands out without effort is the patent leather mudguard from the Air Jordan 11, and this upcoming black/grey release introduces a new coor-blocking style that has never been seen before on the AJ11 or any of its variations.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force PLT.AF.ORM Joins The Upcoming “Bling” Pack
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 has accomplished a lot over the last 40 years. Over the last few years, the Swoosh has revisited the basketball shoe through the lens of women’s fashion to create propositions like the PLT.AF.ORM. Akin to other pairs of the experimental take, the...
Comments / 0