Outlaws claim shootout win in home opener

The Isanti Outlaws’ early schedule in the U.S. Premier Hockey League will see them play six of their first seven contests on the road.

That made their home opener all the more important.

Fortunately the Outlaws were able to a claim a 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The victory came with a bit of scare as the two teams skated 3-on-3 in the overtime period. At one point the Mullets beat Outlaws goaltender Robert Bymers, but the shot came after one of the goalposts came out of its moorings and was disallowed.

“I didn’t see that it got knocked off, so I thought, ‘Ah, shoot, the puck went in,’” Bymers admitted. “But when I saw the ref waive it off right away, I thought that somebody was looking out for me.”

Isanti was able to survive a power play by the Mullets in that overtime period to force the shootout, and Bymers stopped all three penalty shots he faced.

“In that one-on-one, you have to trust in your ability to shut them down, and that’s what I was able to do,” said Bymers, who finished with 41 saves.

That made the shootout goal by Cambridge native Easton Parnell, the Outlaws’ second shooter, the game-winner.

“I’m not much of a shootout guy, but I’ve been working on a move in practice,” Parnell said. “I tried not to think too much – I made the move I’ve been working on, and it went it.”

When Bymers stopped the third penalty shot, the Isanti bench erupted with emotion after claiming its first win of the season.

“You always want to win at home,” Parnell said. “But with the early schedule being what it is, it was great to get a home win. Hopefully we’ll build off on that and get a win on the road.”

Tyler Schmitt, Wyatt Nutt and Keanu McClanahan scored the goals in regulation for the Outlaws in the victory.

Isanti began last week with a 6-1 road loss to the Minnesota Blue Ox on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Outlaws scored just 51 seconds into the contest when Parnell found the back of the net.

But the final two periods belonged to the Blue Ox, who scored three goals in each. Jared Petty, who played parts of the last two seasons for the Rum River Mallards – the team that became the Outlaws this year – had two goals, as did Gabriel Myers.

“I don’t think the 6-1 score indicates what type of game that was,” Outlaws coach Don Babineau said. “We had some breakdowns in the third period. But we’re making progress, step by step and day by day.”

Adler Hoagland played the first 51:04 in goal for Isanti and finished with 23 saves on 28 shots faced. Tristan Sucher played the final 8:56 and kicked aside all but one of the 12 shots he faced.

The Outlaws will play their next four contests on the road, including a pair of games this weekend.

Isanti will travel to Owatonna to battle the Steele County Blades on Friday, Oct. 7, starting at 7 p.m. The next evening the Outlaws will take on the Minnesota Squatch in Elk River, with the opening faceoff set for 7:15 p.m.

“We’re not looking at whether our next game is home or away,” Babineau said. “If you’re a good team, you have to win on the road, right? Right now we’re just worried about our next practice.”

The next home game for the Outlaws is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, against the Wisconsin Rapids Riverkings.

Kane wins weekly honor

Isanti Outlaws forward Kolton Kane was named one of three Players of the Week from the USPHL’s Midwest West Division for his play in the team’s first contest of the season.

Kane had four goals, including three in the second period, of the team’s contest against the Minnesota Squatch on Friday, Sept. 23.