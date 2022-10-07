Enzian and Come Out With Pride team up for an Orlando screening of documentary 'Jeannette'
The Enzian and Come Out With Pride are teaming up for a 'Meet the Filmmaker' event early next week with a powerful piece of local-centric documentary filmmaking on offer.
The film tells the story pf Jeannette Feliciano, a competitive bodybuilder and lesbian single mother, as she attempts to navigate life and trauma as a Pulse survivor.
“It’s not like I wanted to relive Pulse,” Feliciano told Deadline in an interview about the film. “Then there was also a sense of who to trust. Me and Maris had an opportunity to speak. And that two-hour conversation is what helped ease my guard down because though we may look very different, we are very much the same. I never knew what direction this particular project was going to be headed into, but I knew that in this process there was a lot of healing that needed to be done. And believe it or not, it goes beyond Pulse. There’s so much healing that we need as a people.”
Both subject Jeannette Feliciano and director Maris Curran will be present for a q+a after the screening.
'Meet the Filmmaker: Jeannette ' happens on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at the Enzian Theater. Tickets are still available through the Enzian.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters , and consider supporting this free publication . Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Comments / 0