Enzian and Come Out With Pride team up for an Orlando screening of documentary 'Jeannette'

This Friday night, comedian Vince Taylor will take the stage at The Corner, a new venue in the heart of downtown Orlando. The Corner is the latest concept from Foundation Presents, the parent company of the Beacham, the Social and other spots clustered at Orange and Washington streets. Taylor is a popular 12-year comedy veteran whose inspired view of life has won him audiences around the world. The headliner is a ubiquitous presence in Central Florida clubs and does frequent stints on cruise ships. “This is gonna be a comedy show for people [who] live in Orlando but might not originally be from Orlando, which I believe is the majority of us.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO