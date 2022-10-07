The 21st agent of VALORANT is now here, and Agent 21 is a controller named Harbor. Real name Varun Batra, Harbor hails from India, and will be joining the game on October 18, 2022. The new agent is a controller, the first post-launch controller in the game since the release of Astra, and the fifth controller overall. Unfortunately, the new agent’s skills and abilities have not yet been revealed, although we expect this information to be made available very soon, just right before Harbor’s official release in VALORANT.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO