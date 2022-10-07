ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor – VALORANT Agent 21 finally revealed by Riot Games

The 21st agent of VALORANT is now here, and Agent 21 is a controller named Harbor. Real name Varun Batra, Harbor hails from India, and will be joining the game on October 18, 2022. The new agent is a controller, the first post-launch controller in the game since the release of Astra, and the fifth controller overall. Unfortunately, the new agent’s skills and abilities have not yet been revealed, although we expect this information to be made available very soon, just right before Harbor’s official release in VALORANT.
The Eternal Cylinder Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Details

The Eternal Cylinder will also be arriving on next-gen consoles and Steam after a year of timed exclusivity. Here is when The Eternal Cylinder release date will be for Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Eternal Cylinder Release Date: September 30, 2021 The Eternal Cylinder comes […] The post The Eternal Cylinder Release Date, Gameplay, Story, Details appeared first on ClutchPoints.
House of the Dragon episode 8 ending explained

Last week, several major developments occurred that will ultimately lead to the Dance of the Dragons. Aemond Targaryen, King Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower’s second son, secured the largest dragon in Westeros by bonding with it. For her part, Rhaenyra wed Daemon in a union that will strengthen the former’s claim to the Iron Throne. This week, though, is a whole different story. Learn more from this House of the Dragon episode 8 ending explained to really know what went down.
