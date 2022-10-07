ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Stress relief with Halotherapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most spas offer facials and massages, but have you ever experienced “Halotherapy”? It’s a service offered by a local spa along with other unique services. Shvaas Spa talks about the benefits of Halotherapy or Himalayan Salt Therapy, the complimentary spa offers to help...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Jazz on the River weekly music event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down after a long workday or a midweek date idea, Jazz on the River is a free event that takes place each Thursday at West Columbia’s River Walk amphitheater. This weekly event promises the amazing sound...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: All-female comedy show 'Girls Trip'N'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an upcoming all-female comedy show happening in the Midlands and this show is filled with local talent. Girls Trip’n will take place at Suite Sixty, at 9221 Two Notch Road, Columbia on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m. but you can grab your tickets NOW before they are all sold out.
WIS-TV

COMET announces death of Interim CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
WIS-TV

Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday it received a $525,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $47 million nationwide to organizations in support of technology entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic growth through the Build to Scale program. The college will...
WIS-TV

Police searching for missing woman in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
WIS-TV

Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WIS-TV

LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found no evidence of a shooter that day.
WIS-TV

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
WIS-TV

Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
