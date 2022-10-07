Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway will host community musical workshop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway South Carolina will host its first-ever Community Musical Workshop led by Dr. Ronald High, voice teacher, organist, pianist, and retired professor from Benedict College. The workshop will take place at the church on 1145 Old Windmill Road in Ridgeway on Saturday,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Sixteenth Annual Pawmetto Lifeline Fur Ball, Moonlight Gala
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline is gearing up to host its sixteenth annual Furball and Moonlight Gala and while pets aren’t encouraged to attend, they do benefit especially those who need fur-ever homes. This year an anonymous donor is willing to match all donations received between now and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 18th annual Palladium Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ Fundraising event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to enjoy a night filled with the sound of bluegrass music and the mouthwatering taste of Carolina barbeques for the Palladium’s 18th Annual bluegrass, bidding, and BBQ fundraising event hosted by Historic Columbia. The 18th Annual Palladium...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Stress relief with Halotherapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most spas offer facials and massages, but have you ever experienced “Halotherapy”? It’s a service offered by a local spa along with other unique services. Shvaas Spa talks about the benefits of Halotherapy or Himalayan Salt Therapy, the complimentary spa offers to help...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: EdVenture Children’s Museum creates for Spooky Experiments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are so excited to share spooky experiment ideas with you and your family, courtesy of EdVenture Children’s Museum. Kendal Turner shows Billie Jean Shaw how to make non-Newtonian fluids with slime. EdVenture also has classes so if you do mind a mess at home,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Jazz on the River weekly music event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down after a long workday or a midweek date idea, Jazz on the River is a free event that takes place each Thursday at West Columbia’s River Walk amphitheater. This weekly event promises the amazing sound...
WIS-TV
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A Sun for my Son fashion show to honor mothers of slain children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fashion can be used in a creative way to artistically express oneself and it can be very therapeutic. Model and mother Lolita Frazier has used her love of fashion and the runway to uplift those who not only with their confidence but to help those to overcome trauma.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: All-female comedy show ‘Girls Trip’N’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an upcoming all-female comedy show happening in the Midlands and this show is filled with local talent. Girls Trip’n will take place at Suite Sixty, at 9221 Two Notch Road, Columbia on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m. but you can grab your tickets NOW before they are all sold out.
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
WIS-TV
Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday it received a $525,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $47 million nationwide to organizations in support of technology entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic growth through the Build to Scale program. The college will...
WIS-TV
Police searching for missing woman in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing woman Sunday. Elexus James, 26, of Manning, was last seen leaving a Laurel St. residence in Sumter on Thursday, Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Investigators said her family is concerned because it...
WIS-TV
Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
WIS-TV
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
WIS-TV
LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found no evidence of a shooter that day.
WIS-TV
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Expect rain in the area this week as a front crosses the area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are tracking rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a front gets closer and crosses the area. Morning lows will start in the 50s this week and warm up to the mid and upper 70s, the warmest day is Thursday with a high of 80. In...
