What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Black Voters Matter rolls into Milwaukee and Kenosha with voter registration buses
Voter registration groups will be reaching out to people in Wisconsin over the next month. One effort currently in the state is called Black Voters Matter. Three buses of national and local activists toured a few churches in predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods Sunday morning before holding a celebration outside Turner Hall downtown.
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
Wisconsin State Park with ancient history celebrates 75 anniversary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Event organizers and community members gathered Saturday morning in celebration of Aztalan State Park’s 75 anniversary of becoming a Wisconsin State Park, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shared. The celebration included speakers, tours, cake and free park admission for the public. Aztalan, the site...
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
Paranormal experiences occuring at the former City Hall building in Elkhorn, Wisconsin
(WGTD) - Elkhorn, Wisconsin, A town rich in history and tradition, has had some strange paranormal occurrences take place in its former City Hall building. The building is currently going through a remodel, and is now occupied by the Walworth County Historical Society. (Video) WGTD sat down with some of...
Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, departs for new home in Boston
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Maritime Staple on the Milwaukee lakefront is now headed for its new home. The 137-foot Denis Sullivan — the world's only replica of a 19th-century three-mastered Great Lakes schooner -- left Milwaukee harbor on Oct. 8. It was recently sold to "World Ocean School",...
10-12-22 mandela barnes fundraising gets boost following debate
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign said it raised nearly $1.5 million since the lieutenant governor squared off with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the race’s first debate last Friday. According to the campaign, the money came from about 30,000 new contributors. The announcement comes days after Barnes said he raised more than $20.1 million over the last three months. Johnson and Barnes next debate is Thursday night at Marquette University.
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
10-11-22 wi elections commission deadlocks on poll watchers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission can’t agree on what to tell the state’s local election officials about how to handle poll watchers, including where they can stand as people register to vote and check in to receive their ballots. The commission split along party lines Monday, with all three Republicans in support of sending a notice to clerks attempting to spell out what the law allows. All three Democrats opposed it, resulting in a deadlock vote and no change. The issue came up less than a month after the commission voted to start the lengthy process of reviewing existing rules and writing new ones for election observers.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Mandela Barnes labors to shed 'defund the police' label in bid against Ron Johnson
MILWAUKEE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes opened his debate with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) intent on dispelling his image as a soft-on-crime Democrat, an indictment by Republicans that was bolstered by his own words, making him the underdog in the Wisconsin Senate race.
U-Haul moving into old K-Mart
U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
10-11-22 gop looks for veto proof majorities in wisconsin legislature
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin could take a sharp conservative turn after November, regardless of whether Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection this fall. That’s because Republicans are within striking distance of gaining veto-proof majorities in the battleground state’s Legislature. A veto override takes a two-thirds vote in the Assembly and Senate. If Republicans hold their seats and flip five, they would have it in the Assembly. They need just a one-seat gain in the Senate. Their strategy includes focusing on a handful of open seats and Democratic incumbents in rural districts. Democrats say they’re aware of the risk.
Victim Families Reject Gov Evers’ Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked
“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
