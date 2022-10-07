The Fond du Lac School Board has approved a preliminary budget that includes a decrease in the local tax levy. The 2022-23 budget includes a property tax rate of $6.18 per $1,000 of value. School District Chief of Finances and Operations Mike Gerlach says the District is using more than $4 million in federal stimulus money to balance the budget. Gerlach says the budget also reflects a continued decline in student enrollment, which is directly tied to how much state aid the school district receives. Final budget adoption is scheduled for the October 24 school board meeting.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO