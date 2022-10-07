Read full article on original website
10-11-22 fdl school board approves preliminary budget
The Fond du Lac School Board has approved a preliminary budget that includes a decrease in the local tax levy. The 2022-23 budget includes a property tax rate of $6.18 per $1,000 of value. School District Chief of Finances and Operations Mike Gerlach says the District is using more than $4 million in federal stimulus money to balance the budget. Gerlach says the budget also reflects a continued decline in student enrollment, which is directly tied to how much state aid the school district receives. Final budget adoption is scheduled for the October 24 school board meeting.
10-10-22 four people transported to hospital following rollover crash in fdl county
Four people were injured, two seriously, in a one vehicle rollover crash in Fond du Lac County. The crash happened shortly after 5:30pm Saturday on Highway GGG. Two male passengers from Sheboygan, ages 14 and 18, were flown by helicopter to hospitals with serious injuries. The driver, a 31 year old Kiel man, and another passenger, a 19 year old Kohler man, received minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says speed and careless operation of the vehicle are contributing factors in the crash which remains under investigation.
10-10-22 pole shed fire-fdl county
Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a pole shed in Fond du Lac County. The fire destroyed the shed containing equipment on TTT Road in the town of Forest Sunday morning.. Firefighters from five departments battled thje blaze that is believed to have started from a piece of equipment inside the metal pole shed and is not considered suspicious.
10-12-22 high speed chase-dodge county
A Cecil, Wisconsin man was arrested following a high speed chase in Dodge County. The chase started shortly before 1am Tuesday on southbound Highway 151 with speeds up to nearly 90 miles an hour, and ended just south of Beaver Dam. The driver, 33 year old Jerale Market, was taken into custody without incident. Charges of felony eluding an officer, OWI, possession of THC and Drug paraphernalia were forwarded to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office.
10-11-22 fdl man arrested following vehicle chase, foot pursuit
A Fond du Lac man is in custody following a domestic incident and vehicle chase in Fond du Lac. The chase started Monday afternoon when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of South Main and Third Streets. The vehicle sped away, but eventually pulled over and the driver fled on foot. He was apprehended following a short foot chase. The 29 year old man faces charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, marijuana, resisting and several outstanding warrants. A police officer and sheriff’s deputy received minor injuries during the foot pursuit.
