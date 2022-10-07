ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
WATN Local Memphis

How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
WREG

Town of Arlington Now Hiring

Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
lakelandcurrents.com

Minor Changes Coming To Neighborhood Kensington Manor

At last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, recently hired city planning director Paul Luker gave an overview of Kensington Manor neighborhood. The neighborhood is a planned development which will include 111 single-family residential lots, developed on 64.84 acres at the southeast corner of Highway 70 and Evergreen Road. Kensington Manor already has multiple homes built and it’s expected to include five phases before it’s complete. The developer on record is Renaissance and the homes are constructed by Regency Homebuilders. According to Mr. Luker several changes modifications have been requested for the neighborhood in the upcoming phases.
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week

DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
actionnews5.com

Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m. Action News 5 received reports of a water main break. So far, 15 customers have been impacted. Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions...
WREG

Clown car leaves trail of destruction in East Buntyn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street. Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles […]
actionnews5.com

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
