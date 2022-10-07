Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
MLGW leaders update City Council on outage improvements, service priorities
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday, MLGW leadership updated the Memphis City Council - and customers - on the ongoing improvements in the Outage Improvement Advisory Team. The utility formed the group following the February ice storm, the fourth worst in MLGW history. 234,000 customers lost power at some point, some for more than a week.
Massive fire at Frayser townhomes caused by food left cooking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire affecting multiple townhomes left several families without a home in Frayser Monday afternoon. Firefighters were able to get the blaze at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive under control at 5:05 p.m. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital...
How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
Memphis leaders call for national search after mayor appoints new MLGW CEO and president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis leaders say they want the search to continue for the next Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO and President, despite a recent appointment by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. A resolution for the national search is on the agenda for the Memphis City Council meeting...
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
Minor Changes Coming To Neighborhood Kensington Manor
At last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, recently hired city planning director Paul Luker gave an overview of Kensington Manor neighborhood. The neighborhood is a planned development which will include 111 single-family residential lots, developed on 64.84 acres at the southeast corner of Highway 70 and Evergreen Road. Kensington Manor already has multiple homes built and it’s expected to include five phases before it’s complete. The developer on record is Renaissance and the homes are constructed by Regency Homebuilders. According to Mr. Luker several changes modifications have been requested for the neighborhood in the upcoming phases.
DeSoto County plans Fall Cleanup Week
DeSoto County officials have announced Oct. 29-Nov. 6 as this year’s Fall Cleanup Week, a good time to clear the clutter from your home, yard, and community. The County plans to place 14 dumpsters in unincorporated areas of DeSoto County. They will be emptied throughout the week when needed.
Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Memphis Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 40 near North [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Orange Mound pastor killed after hitting tree with car in Eads
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends and family are remembering a beloved pastor and youth advocate after he died in a car crash over the weekend. Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., 44, the pastor of Greenwood CME Church in Orange Mound, died after he hit a tree on North Reid Hooker Road near Monterey Road around 7 p.m. Saturday in Eads.
Fire at Frayser apartments leaves two firefighters injured, MFD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters are injured following a huge fire in Annie’s townhomes in Frayser, according to the Memphis Fire Department. One person was also taken to emergency in non-critical condition due to smoke inhalation. FOX13 learned that 8-units were destroyed, leaving some residents without a place...
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A section of Poplar Avenue is currently shut down after a water main break early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m. Action News 5 received reports of a water main break. So far, 15 customers have been impacted. Memphis Police Department says all lanes in both directions...
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
Clown car leaves trail of destruction in East Buntyn
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Residents in one East Buntyn neighborhood say a driver slammed into at least three cars and damaged other property before casually walking away from the scene early Sunday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Holmes Circle and Alexander Street. Police said a driver in a white Honda Accord hit two vehicles […]
Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
Multi-car crash causes backup on I-55 Mississippi River bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is moving slowly on the I-55 Mississippi River bridge after a multi-car crash shut down all southbound lanes for about an hour Tuesday.
Comments / 4