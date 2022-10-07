Read full article on original website
Related
GALLERY: 2022 Rockmart Homecoming Court Ceremony
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post GALLERY: 2022 Rockmart Homecoming Court Ceremony appeared first on Polk Today.
Accidental lockdowns in multiple Cobb schools caused by ‘human error’
The district's crisis alert system gives every employee with a badge the ability to trigger a lockdown.
Multiple Cobb County schools go into lockdown after 'accidental' code red alert
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple Cobb County schools went into lockdown Monday afternoon. The district says that "human error" prompted a code red in several schools and that it is being treated as a personnel matter. One Cobb County mother, who asked to remain anonymous because she works for...
Teen girls' mental health: A warning to parents
ATLANTA — Editor's note: This story discusses death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 988. An Atlanta mental health activist started her own resource for struggling Black youth when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitymenus.com
Carroll County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce will host a Membership Luncheon on Wednesday, October 19, from 11:30 – 1:00 at City Station in Carrollton with guest speaker Chris Clark, President & CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon is sponsored by SFC Intermodal. Since mid-March, Clark has...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval
An executive director of employee relations has resigned from Atlanta Public Schools.
cohaitungchi.com
50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
First Atlanta Pride event since 2019 sees huge crowds
ATLANTA — Thousands gathered at Piedmont Park on Saturday for the first Atlanta Pride in three years. After a pause for the pandemic, crowds were anxious to return to the celebration. “It feels amazing to be back and to be proud of who we are and just to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events
CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Douglasville (GA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in Douglasville, GA?. Douglasville is a city in Georgia located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Douglas County, with a population of 34,650 as of 2020. There are many attractions to see if you...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
Comments / 0