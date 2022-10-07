Big win on a cold night for Tonka football

On the coldest night of the 2022 high school football season so far, Minnetonka kicked off against Totino-Grace with a game-time temperature of 43 degrees Oct. 6 at Einer Anderson Stadium.

From kickoff to the final gun, Minnetonka played one of its most complete games of the season to chill the Eagles 24-0. With the win, Minnetonka’s season record rose to 4-2.

“In watching Totino-Grace on film, we knew their defense would be solid,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said. “But we also knew they had struggled offensively.”

It was a defensive play that launched Minnetonka to victory. With the Skippers leading 3-0 in the first quarter, after a 38-yard field goal by Keagan Zabilla, Skipper cornerback Hudson Poole picked off a Grace pass and took it 33 yards for a touchdown. Zabilla booted the extra point for a 10-0 lead.

Before halftime, the Skippers finished a time-consuming drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic.

A similar scoring drive in the second half led to another 1-yard TD by Spasojevic, and that was the end of the scoring.

To get in position for the two offensive touchdowns, senior Jacob McCalla and junior Roman Johnson, both weighing in at 195 pounds, wore down the Grace defense.

Earlier in the season, McCalla had several games with 25-30 carries, but Johnson has taken on more of that load the last two weeks.

“Roman is a big, strong kid with speed, who can run through tacklers,” coach Esch observed. “We were worried that Jacob might get banged up, carrying the ball as much as he did early in the season.”

Minnetonka’s strength is a big offensive line, led by three captains - 6-2, 300-pound guard Dylan Sinykin, 6-3, 285-pound center Jack Liwienski and 6-6, 245-pound tackle Dakota Egert. The holes they opened against Grace led to a series of first-down runs on the two scoring drives.

“One of the drives was 17 plays and took more than eight minutes off the clock,” Esch said. “Our defense is continually improving, and we hope to get to 100 percent by the playoffs.”

Linebacker strength is apparent on the Skippers’ defensive unit with junior Robby House and sophomore Dylan Hudgens in key roles.

“We have two of the best corners in the state with Hudson Poole and Cosmo Guion,” Esch said. “On Hudson’s interception return, he made a great break on he ball. Once he caught it, I could see he was going to score. A play like that is huge for momentum. We had two similar plays go against us in our [24-10] loss to St. Michael-Albertville the week before.”

Minnetonka has only two regular-season games remaining. In a battle between 4-2 teams, the Skippers travel to Centennial for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 14. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regular season concludes with the Skippers hosting Roseville at Einer Anderson Stadium.