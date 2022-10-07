ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Sailor

Big win on a cold night for Tonka football

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjDFG_0iQNotF700

On the coldest night of the 2022 high school football season so far, Minnetonka kicked off against Totino-Grace with a game-time temperature of 43 degrees Oct. 6 at Einer Anderson Stadium.

From kickoff to the final gun, Minnetonka played one of its most complete games of the season to chill the Eagles 24-0. With the win, Minnetonka’s season record rose to 4-2.

“In watching Totino-Grace on film, we knew their defense would be solid,” Minnetonka head coach Mark Esch said. “But we also knew they had struggled offensively.”

It was a defensive play that launched Minnetonka to victory. With the Skippers leading 3-0 in the first quarter, after a 38-yard field goal by Keagan Zabilla, Skipper cornerback Hudson Poole picked off a Grace pass and took it 33 yards for a touchdown. Zabilla booted the extra point for a 10-0 lead.

Before halftime, the Skippers finished a time-consuming drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by junior quarterback Milos Spasojevic.

A similar scoring drive in the second half led to another 1-yard TD by Spasojevic, and that was the end of the scoring.

To get in position for the two offensive touchdowns, senior Jacob McCalla and junior Roman Johnson, both weighing in at 195 pounds, wore down the Grace defense.

Earlier in the season, McCalla had several games with 25-30 carries, but Johnson has taken on more of that load the last two weeks.

“Roman is a big, strong kid with speed, who can run through tacklers,” coach Esch observed. “We were worried that Jacob might get banged up, carrying the ball as much as he did early in the season.”

Minnetonka’s strength is a big offensive line, led by three captains - 6-2, 300-pound guard Dylan Sinykin, 6-3, 285-pound center Jack Liwienski and 6-6, 245-pound tackle Dakota Egert. The holes they opened against Grace led to a series of first-down runs on the two scoring drives.

“One of the drives was 17 plays and took more than eight minutes off the clock,” Esch said. “Our defense is continually improving, and we hope to get to 100 percent by the playoffs.”

Linebacker strength is apparent on the Skippers’ defensive unit with junior Robby House and sophomore Dylan Hudgens in key roles.

“We have two of the best corners in the state with Hudson Poole and Cosmo Guion,” Esch said. “On Hudson’s interception return, he made a great break on he ball. Once he caught it, I could see he was going to score. A play like that is huge for momentum. We had two similar plays go against us in our [24-10] loss to St. Michael-Albertville the week before.”

Minnetonka has only two regular-season games remaining. In a battle between 4-2 teams, the Skippers travel to Centennial for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Oct. 14. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regular season concludes with the Skippers hosting Roseville at Einer Anderson Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

No. 5 Mavericks take down No. 2 Gophers on banner-raising night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team bounced back from Friday’s 4-1 season-opening loss at No. 2 Minnesota with a 3-2 victory inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Saturday night. The Gophers opened scoring in the first frame with a goal from...
MANKATO, MN
msureporter.com

Mav Machine stuns stadium

Header Photo: Last Saturday, The Maverick Machine Athletic Band preformed at the Annual Youth In Music Marching band show. The band preformed an exhibition of their show “Time Machine” In the Minnesota Vikings very own U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Machine was one of three collegiate bands to preform at this event. (Lily Anderson/The Reporter)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTAJ

Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This matchup is also Homecoming for Penn State […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tonka#St Michael#Football Season#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Minnetonka#Totino Grace
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a really nice burger with some fries on the side then you are in the right because that is what this article is all about, because even though it is easy to prepare a nice burger at home, we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time. With that in mind, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Minnesota that you should definitely visit if you love good burgers, because all of these restaurants are highly-praised by both travellers and local people.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Giant pumpkins draw big crowds in Stillwater, Minn.

Competitive pumpkin growers gathered at the Stillwater Harvest Fest this weekend for its popular pumpkin weigh-off. Tanner Conway, from Austin, estimates his entry this year may be about 1,500 lbs. But getting the huge fruit there isn’t easy. He said other drivers can get really distracted as they pass him...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — For the second time this year, a Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth is the winner of a $1 million prize. A ticket was bought at a Holiday gas station on 5699 Miller Trunk Hwy. in Duluth that matched the first five numbers drawn on Monday. The winning numbers are 3-6-11-17-22. That gas station will earn a $5,000 bonus. This is the second winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Duluth in the last five months. The first ticket was purchased from a different Holiday station located at 2432 London Rd. The numbers on that ticket matched the numbers drawn on June 25 and the winner of that ticket has since claimed the prize. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.     The $1 million prize must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery's headquarters in Roseville. No one won the Powerball jackpot during the Monday drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $420 million.  
DULUTH, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota man dies after crash at South Beloit raceway

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after his race vehicle veered off a race track and hit a tree Sunday at a South Beloit raceway. 69-year-old Charles Mack of Ham Lake, Minn. was rushed to a local hospital after the crash where he later died from his injuries. Preliminary reports say that Mack was driving at Blackhawk Farms Raceway when his vehicle left the race track, hitting a tree.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
tcbmag.com

Lessons Learned: Minnetonka’s Ongoing Reparations Work

David Miller was 10 years old when he first became aware of the uncomfortable truth about Minnetonka, the 76-year-old moccasin company his grandfather built. “I remember working at the Minnesota State Fair and having members of the American Indian Movement all over our booth at the Grandstand.” The company added a “Not Indian Made” sticker on their products’ soles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, but big changes arrive midweek

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you haven't yet gotten out to see the fall colors, the next couple of days will provide perfect weather for it. Monday, in particular, will be a #Top10WxDay!A warming trend will bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average to start the work week. That means a high of 70 on Monday. Mild temperatures, a lot of sunshine and a slight breeze will make it a #Top10WxDay. Expect a high around 78 on Tuesday in the metro, with southwestern Minnesota likely reaching the 80s.We're in for a big change midweek, though, when showers, thunder and wind will cool things down. That will likely happen Tuesday night and Wednesday.On Thursday, highs will plummet, with the Twin Cities topping out at 48 -- a full 30 degrees cooler than the high on Tuesday. Flurries are also possible on Thursday, along with other nuisance-type precipitation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota man is a record holder for largest pumplin

(Anoka, MN)--A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday with a pumpkin that weighed in at a whopping 2560 pounds to break the United States record.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Low Twin Cities water levels leading to early end of boating season

By WCCO's Beret LeoneWHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. – It's a bittersweet time of year for seasoned sailors Peggy and Tim Black. Mid-October means it's time to tie up the sails and pull the boat from its dock."It was a great summer," Peggy Black said. "It barely rained, so you didn't get rained out!"While lack of rain was a plus for the Blacks, not everyone got full use of the boating season for that very reason."Now we're seeing a lot more people pull their boats out earlier, just because the fact they can't get the boat off the lift," said Jason...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
140
Followers
343
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy