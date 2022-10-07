ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korean ‘Broker’ And ‘Peninsula’ Star Gang Dong-Won Inks With Range Media Partners

By Patrick Hipes
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Gang Dong-Won , the South Korean actor whose credits include the Train to Busan sequel Peninsula and most recently the Hirokazu Kore-eda-directed Broker , which premiered in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, has signed with Range Media Partners .

He continues to be repped by CAA.

In Kore-eda’s first Korean-language film, Gang plays one of a pair of men (his co-star is Parasite ‘s Song Kang-ho, who won the Cannes Best Actor prize for the role) who scheme to sell abandoned babies to new families. Things escalate when ahead of their latest attempt, the abandon child’s mother opts to join them on their excursion.

Deadline’s Todd McCarthy in his review called the film “a warm, often funny account of people finding their way through a tricky predicament.” Neon picked up U.S. rights ahead of the fest in May; the pic hit South Korean theaters in June.

As for other Gang successes, Peninsula grossed $42 million at the global box office in 2020. Other credits include the South Korean box office biggies A Violent Prosecutor ($66 million in the market) and Master ($51 million).

The actor, who also is a producer, has won several awards including two Blue Dragons (Korea’s equivalent to the Oscars) for Most Popular Star. He was nominated for Best Actor there in 2010 for Secret Reunion .

