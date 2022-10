Angela Lansbury, who starred in memorable roles spanning eight decades on stage and on screen, has died at the age of 96, according to her family. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement, according to NBC News.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO