What’s happening in Michigan politics this week?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we edge closer and closer to the Nov. 8 election, the politics in Michigan seem to keep getting crazier.

On Thursday, State Senator Tom Barrett and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin visited the WLNS studios in Lansing for a debate. The two are in a bitter fight for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

The debate was moderated by 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, who also recapped the events in this weeks edition of the Capital Rundown.

Also on the show this week, we hear from Tim Walberg and Bart Goldberg, the candidates for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District that runs across the bottom part of the state. The two largely fall along party lines and don’t agree on much, including the current ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together.

Plus, we hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who recently sat down with 6 News Anchor Sheri Jones for a forum with AARP.

We also discuss:

A new poll that shows Democrats are doing well in Michigan

A ballot initiative event

Former President Trump visiting Michigan

The latest from the Whitmer kidnapping trial in Jackson

A Gratiot County Republicans ad that has made the rounds on social media

Check out all that and more in this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown !

