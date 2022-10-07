ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What’s happening in Michigan politics this week?

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYdwB_0iQNoOJw00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As we edge closer and closer to the Nov. 8 election, the politics in Michigan seem to keep getting crazier.

On Thursday, State Senator Tom Barrett and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin visited the WLNS studios in Lansing for a debate. The two are in a bitter fight for the newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

The debate was moderated by 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick, who also recapped the events in this weeks edition of the Capital Rundown.

Also on the show this week, we hear from Tim Walberg and Bart Goldberg, the candidates for the newly drawn 5th Congressional District that runs across the bottom part of the state. The two largely fall along party lines and don’t agree on much, including the current ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together.

Plus, we hear from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, who recently sat down with 6 News Anchor Sheri Jones for a forum with AARP.

We also discuss:

  • A new poll that shows Democrats are doing well in Michigan
  • A ballot initiative event
  • Former President Trump visiting Michigan
  • The latest from the Whitmer kidnapping trial in Jackson
  • A Gratiot County Republicans ad that has made the rounds on social media

Check out all that and more in this week’s edition of the Capital Rundown !

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 2

Country Life
4d ago

Other than giving China a huge tax break and using Michigan taxpayers money to build their factory. Nope nothing going on here.

Reply
3
Related
wkar.org

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon face their first debate this week

Michigan’s major gubernatorial contenders head for their first face-to-face debate this week. Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon square off in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Oct. 13. The candidates meet again Oct. 25 at Oakland University. Both candidates will take questions at the Detroit Economic...
WLNS

GOP calls for investigation into 2016 deal made by Gilchrist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican ticket aiming for the governor’s office is calling for a special investigation of the current Lieutenant governor Garlin Gilchrist. Their claim stems from a land deal that Gilchrist made back in 2016 when he worked for the city of Detroit. His opponent in the midterm election, Shane Hernandez claims […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Women share abortion concerns with Governor Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the battle over abortion access in Michigan nears election day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer met with several women in Lansing, including some Republicans who say they are voting in support of prop 3. This comes the same week that the group Democrats for Life plans to host its own event calling […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Tim Walberg
Person
Elissa Slotkin
WLNS

Kristina Karamo explains why she thinks she should be Secretary of State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tasked with overseeing elections and managing more than 130 branch offices that deals with everything, the Secretary of State has a hefty amount of work to do. And Republican Kristina Karamo is set to challenge current secretary of state Jocelyn Benson. Karamo works as a professor at Wayne County Community College […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Biden tours to promote Inflation Reduction Act

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Politicians and health professionals gathered near the Capitol to highlight what they say are the health benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. They were on hand at Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour where speakers discussed how the bill can help reduce costs for Michiganders including seniors, people with disabilities, people […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Meet Secretary of State incumbent Jocelyn Benson

Famous Argentinian writer’s work finds new life at …. Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. Train jumpers: Amtrak riders bail on 19-hour trip …. The Amtrak train from the Detroit area to Chicago, which passes through Kalamazoo, is supposed to take about 5.5 hours. On Friday, it took about 19 hours, pulling in just after midnight Saturday. (Oct. 10, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#State#The Capital Rundown#Democrats#Nexstar Media Inc
whtc.com

Local State House Candidate Downplays Report on His Past

LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 10, 2022) – A Holland man who would like to break the Republican stronghold on the Lakeshore’s state legislative delegation has downplayed a report about his past. Lansing-based MIRS News reported on Friday that Larry Jackson, running as the Democratic nominee for the November...
HOLLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer-Dixon pivot as election nears

Good morning. Today is Sunday. The pivot from the August primary election to the November general election is something you want to keep your eye on. Our politics team has an update on the different tactics Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon are taking a month out from the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
AARP
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Hill

Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan governor race tightens: poll

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) holds a 6-point lead in her reelection bid against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows. The 6-point margin is smaller than a number of recent polls that have found Whitmer with a double-digit lead over the Trump-backed first-time candidate. The latest...
WLNS

WLNS

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy