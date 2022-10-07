Read full article on original website
My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
My Wife Is Completely Obsessed With One Aspect of Our Daughter’s Appearance
My wife Lisa and I have 3 kids—a 12-year-old son, a 10-year-old daughter named Emma, and a 6-year-old daughter. All three kids wear glasses. There haven't been any issues until now.
My Daughter’s Coach Is on Her Case About the Silliest Thing
My 11-year-old daughter got her ears re-pierced this past summer. She had gotten her ears when she was 7, but when she started wearing regular earrings, the backs of the earrings got swallowed into her ear! It was really gross and took several years of healing. Naturally, we want to be cautious this time around, and the piercing person recommended she keep the earrings in for a year as a precaution.
EXCLUSIVE: From being abandoned by her mates to being 'blown away with love': Girl, 9, is given a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her birthday
A young girl and her family have been gifted a trip to Dreamworld by Domino's after her friends couldn't come to her ninth birthday party. Mum Lauren O'Rourke, from Coolum, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast, arranged a day of activities for daughter, Skylah, followed by a sleepover, on September 24. But...
