ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 1

Related
FOX21News.com

Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!

(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes

The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Southern Colorado marching bands to perform in celebration of one another

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County High School will welcome 12 marching bands that will perform at Hornet Stadium to recognize each team’s hard work and dedication in preparation of one of the largest marching band competitions in the state. Marching bands throughout Southern Colorado will perform at the stadium on Monday, Oct. 10 at […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Rv#Vehicles#Loving Living Local Host#The Great American
KRDO News Channel 13

Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death investigation underway near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park. Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene. Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trucker was airlifted to Colorado Springs after crashing his 18-wheeler on a mountain road. Troopers say the driver was traveling on Highway 160 early Sunday morning when he missed a curve and ran off the roadway. The truck careened into the side of the mountain, then continued another 88 feet before finally coming to a stop. The driver wasn’t buckled up and was thrown from the semi.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy