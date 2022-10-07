Read full article on original website
FOX21News.com
Green District opens second location in Colorado Springs!
(SPONSORED) — With nine restaurant locations currently operating all over the country, Green District plans to expand to nearly 30 units by early 2023. In addition to its new Briargate location, Green District recently opened a second location here in Colorado Springs at 7 Spectrum Loop! Nova gets his green on with the Western Market President, Tim Spong, to find out what they offer.
Popular 'Holiday Lights' limo tour already open for reservations in Colorado
Back by popular demand, Colorado Springs' Premium Rides will once again be offering their 'Holiday Lights Tours' – with an early sign-up this year due to selling out spots for four years straight. Set to start on November 27 and offer rides through January 7, the tours last about...
You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in
A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
FOX21News.com
Say ‘aloe’ to Hapke’s Hortum, a new local plant shop in OCC!
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New to Old Colorado City is a houseplant and supply shop dedicated to spreading the power of plants with the people in the community! Krista Witiak visited Hapke’s Hortum to learn more about this new shop on the west side of Colorado Springs. There is...
Colorado Springs weighs 3,200-acre annexation southeast of town for thousands of homes
The Colorado Springs City Council may annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city limits this year that could be transformed into neighborhoods with up to 9,500 homes. Some councilmembers praised the potential for more homes to help address the housing crisis, while asking hard questions about the development's need for water, at an informal discussion about the project Monday.
KKTV
Protests in Colorado over Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The controversial celebration of Christopher Columbus Day returns to Pueblo amid concern over rising tensions between supporters and protesters of the holiday. Observed annually at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue, the event has become less a celebration of the Italian explorer that’s credited with...
100-foot-long mural shows history of Pueblo’s oldest hospital
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The community is being invited to see a 100-foot-long mural completed along the Arkansas River Levee that details the 140-year history of Pueblo’s oldest medical institution, Saint Mary-Corwin Hospital. Pueblo-based muralist, Shannon Palmer, better known as ‘deadhand,’ finished her largest mural to date and is inviting the community to see the mural’s […]
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Southern Colorado marching bands to perform in celebration of one another
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County High School will welcome 12 marching bands that will perform at Hornet Stadium to recognize each team’s hard work and dedication in preparation of one of the largest marching band competitions in the state. Marching bands throughout Southern Colorado will perform at the stadium on Monday, Oct. 10 at […]
KKTV
Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
5 best local coffee houses in Colorado Springs
With the fall season in full swing, head to one of these welcoming coffee lounges to be comforted by your favorite warm drink. Or perhaps find your new go-to with specialty lattes like "Colorado Campfire" with toasted marshmallow or a mysterious cup of joe entitled "Bullet Proof." According to votes...
Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3. KRDO Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the The post Large homeless camp fire reported in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Death investigation underway near Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating a death near Memorial Park. Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Erie and Eastlake for a death investigation. A woman was found dead on scene. Police tell 11 News the homicide unit was investigating...
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
KKTV
Truck driver ejected after crashing semi near southern Colorado ski resort
MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A trucker was airlifted to Colorado Springs after crashing his 18-wheeler on a mountain road. Troopers say the driver was traveling on Highway 160 early Sunday morning when he missed a curve and ran off the roadway. The truck careened into the side of the mountain, then continued another 88 feet before finally coming to a stop. The driver wasn’t buckled up and was thrown from the semi.
Colorado Springs airport targeted in cyberattack Monday morning
The Colorado Springs Airport was involved in a string of attacks that targeted airport websites across the nation Monday morning.
KRDO
All boats need to be removed from North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo before Dec. 31, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Boat owners renting at the North Shore Marina at Lake State Pueblo are asked to take immediate action to protect their boats from damage due to the lack of electrical service. Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said boat owners should make plans to permanently leave the marina before the end of the year.
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
