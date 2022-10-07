Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe family of road rage victim questions why shooter wasn’t charged
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges. Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in custody following several fondling incidents at Wayne State University
DETROIT – Wayne State University’s police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday to warn them of multiple fondling incidents that took place on campus on the same day. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions on Monday, Oct. 10. First,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Members of the National Action Network are demanding that Detroit police release the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks that happened on Oct. 2. Burks was suffering from a mental health emergency in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Off-duty Detroit police officer will recover after being shot at by 6 men, officials say
DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot Monday morning on Detroit’s west side. Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads on Fielding Street early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was also hit by gunfire.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured
DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn chief of police provides insight on Hampton Inn shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Chief of police Issa Shahin spoke to Local 4 on Monday to provide insight on the Hampton Inn shooting and barricade situation. One of the employees shot in this situation was going to check on the 37-year-old that was playing loud music on the third floor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot by police in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – A suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot by police officers in Southwest Detroit. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of Logan Street and Central Avenue. That’s south of Dix Street and Vernor Highway, and north of I-75.
ClickOnDetroit.com
75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire
DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Detroit woman killed by a hit-and-run driver is looking for answers
DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search continues for man believed to have drowned at Sterling State Park
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man was seen clinging to a remote-controlled boat before going underwater at the Sterling State Park in Monroe County on Monday, according to police. UPDATE: 49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat. The Frenchtown Township Fire...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus
DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions. First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
