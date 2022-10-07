ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Man in custody following several fondling incidents at Wayne State University

DETROIT – Wayne State University’s police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday to warn them of multiple fondling incidents that took place on campus on the same day. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions on Monday, Oct. 10. First,...
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn hotel; 3 others injured

DEARBORN, Mich. – Reichsrd Williams-Lewis was charged on Sunday after killing one and injuring three at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn. He was asked to leave after noise complaints came in about how loud he was being in his hotel room. Dearborn police explained the incident during the arraignment,...
75-year-old man killed in Detroit house fire

DETROIT – A 75-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Detroit on Sunday. Officials say at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, a home in the area of Grand River Avenue and McTettle Street caught fire. The fire was reportedly spotted by a woman who saw flames while driving by, and then contacted authorities.
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A woman was killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of Rochelle Avenue and Chalmers Street. A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed, according to authorities. She has not...
Search continues for man believed to have drowned at Sterling State Park

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man was seen clinging to a remote-controlled boat before going underwater at the Sterling State Park in Monroe County on Monday, according to police. UPDATE: 49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat. The Frenchtown Township Fire...
Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus

DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus. According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions. First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by...
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
