Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Tight End Streamer Options for Week 6
The tight end position isn't overflowing with depth. Instead, it's still top-heavy. So, those of you who kicked the can down the road at the position instead of investing in an elite tight end might dabble in the streamer waters. Some of you came out of drafts with the intention of streaming.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Hockey Stacks for Tuesday 10/11/22
In daily fantasy hockey, stacking is a key strategy in tournaments. We want to correlate our lineups with up to four players to maximize our upside -- if one player on a line is scoring goals, it's likely that his linemates are getting assists, as well. Ideally, we want players...
NHL・
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
New England's Jakobi Meyers (knee) active in Week 5
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) will play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. After a two-game absence with a knee ailment, Meyers will make his return in Week Five. In a matchup against a Lions' defense ranked 26th (33.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide outs, our models project Meyers to score 4.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 6
How valuable is Kenneth Walker now that Rashaad Penny is out for the year? Should fantasy managers be worried about Ja'Marr Chase? Is Dalvin Cook someone to buy or sell? JJ talks about those players -- and more -- on this week's 15 Transactions episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn,...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
numberfire.com
Schefter: Tee Higgins (ankle) expected to play for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North divisional showdown is Sunday Night Football, so it'll take a while for an official confirmation. However, it appears as though the standout pass-catcher will be able to give it a go versus Lamar Jackson and Co.
Comments / 0