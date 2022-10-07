Read full article on original website
Related
Drought Conditions Causing Waterline Breaks In Rogers County
The water situation is improving for some people in Rogers County after the extremely dry weather caused waterlines to break. Crews say mechanical issues at the water treatment plant and breaks in two different waterlines left some customers with low water pressure and others with no water at all. “When...
Christmas Movie Filming In Downtown Claremore
Several Streets in Downtown Claremore are closed while crews film a movie. The city isn't saying much about the movie, but video from Osage SkyNews 6 shows part of downtown is covered in Christmas decorations and fake snow. Some streets will be closed until 10 a.m. Thursday, but the city...
