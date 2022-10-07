Read full article on original website
Crestview man arrested for asking 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired disturbance Tuesday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments. The sheriff's office says deputies received a call after the incident that two males were armed and shooting at each other. Deputies found evidence of gunfire, but there are no known victims at this time.
Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
Man accused of threatening to shoot up middle school in Pace arrested: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man is behind bars after threatening to shoot up a middle school in Pace, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. John Hawkins, 22, was charged with giving a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner. Deputies said on Oct. 11, a tip was sent […]
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in Navco Road death investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people they believe are connected to the Oct. 5 death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off Navco Road. Police arrested a 17-year-old and Kevin Sanders, 20. Police said both will be charged with murder. D’Angelo Wallace, 23, was found shot dead a […]
Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
Former Gulf Breeze church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Mother pleads not guilty to shooting, killing her 13-year-old son
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a 13-year-old who was shot and killed at his home on Oct. 3 has pleaded not guilty to the murder, according to court documents. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found her 13-year-old shot at their home on Jones Lane. Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13, […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
WEAR
'I'm trying': Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste speaks during competency board meeting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste, who is accused of taking money for jobs he never started or completed, made an appearance during Monday's Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting. Numerous complaints have been filed to the board regarding LaCoste and his brother-in-law Matthew Banks, with many the...
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Crosspoint Church to host Clothing Closet in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Crosspoint Church to host their first annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet. The Clothing Closet will provide a variety of donated gently used and new clothing for students in Okaloosa County. The event will take place from 9 a.m....
wtvy.com
Unsuspecting Baldwin County woman buys human fetus and cremated remains in storage unit auction
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - In a disturbing story which spans both sides of Mobile Bay, a Baldwin County woman found cremated human remains and a fetus in a jar after purchasing a storage unit in an online auction. It wasn’t until she got the boxes home from Mobile and began going through them that she made the bizarre discovery.
niceville.com
Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
utv44.com
Derelict, stolen boats in Baldwin County leads to new AL vessel titling bill
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Derelict and stolen boats have been a growing problem on the Alabama Gulf Coast, and for the first time, new boat owners will be required to purchase a title for their vessel. Currently, all it takes to buy a boat in Alabama is proof...
Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies
UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
