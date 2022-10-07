ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Oakwood Terrace Apartments

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shots fired disturbance Tuesday afternoon at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments. The sheriff's office says deputies received a call after the incident that two males were armed and shooting at each other. Deputies found evidence of gunfire, but there are no known victims at this time.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Milton, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
Milton, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen gun, Fentanyl, other drugs found in Crestview home: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marlin Reynolds of Crestview on Oct. 7 for a list of drug-related charges. Charges: Trafficking in methamphetamine Trafficking in fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Tampering or destroying evidence Felony violation of probation OCSO said the Drug Task Force activated […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested in Ohio for alleged Okaloosa County fentanyl death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florosa man who was charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide is back in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Chad Long, 46, was being held in a Seneca County, Ohio, jail on an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant for manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with an […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WKRG News 5

Mother pleads not guilty to shooting, killing her 13-year-old son

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The mother of a 13-year-old who was shot and killed at his home on Oct. 3 has pleaded not guilty to the murder, according to court documents. Glenda Agee, 53, was charged with murder after officers found her 13-year-old shot at their home on Jones Lane. Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry, 13, […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, life flighted to Sacred Heart: Santa Rosa Co. Deputies

UPDATE — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are now working the case as an accidental shooting. MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, one man has been shot and life flighted to Sacred Heart. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies with a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO makes 2 more fentanyl arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two more suspects accused of possessing and trafficking fentanyl. Team Sheriff arrested Lener Daneski Jiron Solies, 27, of Norwalk, Calif., and Zeshan Malik Fayyaz, 26, of Hawthorne, Calif. Deputies confiscated 3 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated value on...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

