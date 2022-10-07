ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Scare Valley makes its frightening return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58 — Now through Halloween weekend, all your fears can come to life. From a pumpkin patch to navigating Happy Meadows Asylum, there are lots to do at Scare Valley. Scare Valley is open on weekends now through October 30. The free pumpkin patch is free this...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano High School remembers Benny Alcala Jr. during homecoming game

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano High School took the time before their homecoming game to honor Benny Alcala Jr. with his family. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed on the night of August 24th in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway while reportedly charging his electric vehicle at an EV charging station.
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 race

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The race for Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 is heating up. The seat is open after current councilman Chris Parlier decided not to run for re-election. In March, the Bakersfield City Council voted to redraw city district lines. That night, the room was packed with Punjabi people. Now, two Punjabis are running in the race for Ward 7, along with a male high school teacher.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Cars
Bakersfield Now

9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing man considered at-risk due to mental, medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Edgar Cortez, 29 was last seen around 8 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, south of Bernard Street. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD searching for missing at-risk man

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for missing woman

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The department said 21-year-old Ashley Michelle Sinden was last seen on October 3, 2022. She described as a White female, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and 153 pounds. She has...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tony Salazar
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Now

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#United States#Motorcycle#Pyles Boys Camp#Indian#American Legion
Bakersfield Now

Motorcyclist killed after crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec

Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, it happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at around 4:28 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near Lebec Service Road. CHP said a motorcyclist and a big rig collided.
LEBEC, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield man pleads guilty for unlawful possession of counterfeit postal key

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 46-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a counterfeit postal key and ammunition, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. Michael Marcum was investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

California takes serious measures to verify your ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA

