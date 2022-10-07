Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Scare Valley makes its frightening return
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58 — Now through Halloween weekend, all your fears can come to life. From a pumpkin patch to navigating Happy Meadows Asylum, there are lots to do at Scare Valley. Scare Valley is open on weekends now through October 30. The free pumpkin patch is free this...
Bakersfield Now
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
Bakersfield Now
Delano High School remembers Benny Alcala Jr. during homecoming game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano High School took the time before their homecoming game to honor Benny Alcala Jr. with his family. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed on the night of August 24th in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway while reportedly charging his electric vehicle at an EV charging station.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 race
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The race for Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 is heating up. The seat is open after current councilman Chris Parlier decided not to run for re-election. In March, the Bakersfield City Council voted to redraw city district lines. That night, the room was packed with Punjabi people. Now, two Punjabis are running in the race for Ward 7, along with a male high school teacher.
Bakersfield Now
9 arrested during KCSO decoy operation, including former Condors trainer
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A total of nine people were arrested during the Kern County Sheriff's Office decoy operation, including former head athletic trainer Chad Drown. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit has been conducting an ongoing decoy operation with the goal of apprehending those seeking to...
Bakersfield Now
Missing man considered at-risk due to mental, medical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man. Edgar Cortez, 29 was last seen around 8 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Lincoln Street, south of Bernard Street. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition.
Bakersfield Now
BPD searching for missing at-risk man
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk man. The department said Michael Wilson, 64, was last seen October 8, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in the area of Copus Road and Highway 99. BPD said Wilson is...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The department said 21-year-old Ashley Michelle Sinden was last seen on October 3, 2022. She described as a White female, with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5'6" and 153 pounds. She has...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Bakersfield Now
Coroner identifies man killed in off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the man killed in an off-highway vehicle crash in Mojave. According to the report, it happened on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at around 5:15 p.m., about 3 miles west of Highway 14, at trail marker SC186.
Bakersfield Now
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes, flips over in South Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained surveillance footage of a crash that happened in South Bakersfield Monday morning. An injury-crash was reported around 7:53 a.m. near Wible Road and Motor Center Drive, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. In the video obtained, the vehicle is seen striking a wall.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
Bakersfield Now
Motorcyclist killed after crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec
Lebec, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 in Lebec Sunday afternoon. According to CHP, it happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at around 4:28 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, near Lebec Service Road. CHP said a motorcyclist and a big rig collided.
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delano shooting: Tulare County Sheriff's Office
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) A second person has died in the shooting near Delano Monday afternoon, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office in a social media post. --- A man was shot to death and three others were shot, leaving two with injuries in Delano Monday...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Woman involved in crash assaults officers, charged with DUI
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of battery on a peace officer, and DUI after a multiple-vehicle crash near Valley Plaza Mall Saturday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said on October 8, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man pleads guilty for unlawful possession of counterfeit postal key
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 46-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded guilty Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a counterfeit postal key and ammunition, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. Michael Marcum was investigated for his involvement in breaking into multiple community mailboxes, according to court...
Bakersfield Now
California takes serious measures to verify your ballot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
Bakersfield Now
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
3 plead guilty to fraud schemes involving fraudulent sales of PPE equipment, animals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A husband, wife and brother of the husband pleaded guilty today in court to separate fraud charges, said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert in a statement. The three were identified as: Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, all of Bakersfield. Charles...
