Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The race for Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 is heating up. The seat is open after current councilman Chris Parlier decided not to run for re-election. In March, the Bakersfield City Council voted to redraw city district lines. That night, the room was packed with Punjabi people. Now, two Punjabis are running in the race for Ward 7, along with a male high school teacher.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO