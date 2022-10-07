ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

By Ed Gunts
 4 days ago
Mount Vernon Records opens as a ‘community store’ for all

West Read street retains a quiet mystique which harkens back to early Baltimore days. While walking past the cozy brick and mortar buildings, I spy an old-fashioned pub, a barber shop, a deli, a bakery, and a cafe. This little Mount Vernon enclave feels like something from Rick Steves’ Europe and less like any place else in the city. Nestled amidst the quaint shops is the newly minted Mount Vernon Records and despite a bit of drizzle folks have shown up to celebrate its grand opening on a chilly autumn day. Glizzy’s Hot Dog cart rolls up offering a yummy reprieve from the comparatively chilly weather with mustard, ketchup, or relish.
Aquarium’s roof repairs are nearly complete; CEO John Racanelli receives the William Donald Schaefer Visionary Tourism Award

After seven months of construction, repair work on the National Aquarium’s glass pyramid roof is nearly complete and its Upland Tropical Rain Forest is weeks away from reopening. Contractors this summer finished replacing 684 glass panes in the rooftop pyramid, which encloses the rain forest exhibit below, and took...
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week

– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
Great Halloween Lantern Festival returning to Patterson Park

Patterson Park will be aglow with lantern art again this year as the Creative Alliance and The Friends of Patterson Park prepare to present the 23rd annual Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Festival on Oct. 22. The all-day event will begin with a festival starting at 4 p.m. that will...
Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Baltimore's businesses are the targets of thieves who remove store ATMs in front of employees

BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...
1228 W. Lombard St.

HUGE 3-bed / 2.5 Bath Rowhome, Central Air, NEW Appliances - Come to the Hollins Market neighborhood to see this enormous 3-bed / 2.5-bath Row Home featuring:. *Additional 4th room that can be used as a bedroom. This home is also walking distance to:. *University of Maryland Medical Campus. *Baltimore...
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
Fall Open House – October 28 at Garrison Forest

We cannot wait for you to visit and experience our campus, community and collective GFS spirit. This event is designed for prospective families looking for grades K-12. Bring your student along for a spirited introduction to all things Garrison Forest. Experience what GFS has to offer girls in grades K-12. Meet our community leaders, inspiring teachers and exceptional Garrison girls during your time on campus!
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Another school fight video surfaces online in Baltimore County School

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new video of another fight posted on social media surfaces and more parents have come to FOX45 News pleading for help,. This time the video is from Perry Hall High School, there's no sound on the recording but it's one of many attacks on caught on camera a Mother shared with FOX45 News. She says her daughter is in the video and has been the victim of repeated beatings by bullies and threats that left them in so much fear she had to withdraw from school.
