Urban Landscape: Shofer’s warehouse turning into apartments; Creativity Center sets opening date; Under Armour’s field takes shape; Nut and Bolt sculpture refreshed in Bolton Hill; Univest coming to Lutherville; Senator Theater turns 83

BALTIMORE -- ATM thieves are trying to increase their quick-cash exploits. They keep executing their smash-and-grab feats all over the city. These days, they've been performing them in front of a live audience: store staff. Over the past four months, there have been at least 15 ATMs stolen from stores in the Baltimore area and several attempted thefts, according to authorities.In the past, ATM thieves have driven vans and other vehicles into Baltimore's convenience stores to gain access to the machines.Video footage shows them dragging the machines out of the damaged stores and driving off with them.Some residents say the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO