Blue Jays vs. Mariners final score, results: Luis Castillo, Seattle shut out Toronto to take Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina Andras
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Sporting News
Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games
The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Listen: John Sterling unveils Harrison Bader home run call after tying Game 1 for Yankees
It may have taken until the postseason, but Harrison Bader finally has a John Sterling home run call. Hitting in the No. 9 spot, the New York native picked a great time for his first Yankees home run as he hit one off of Cal Quantrill to tie up Game 1 of the...
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
Sporting News
Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series
What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB・
Sporting News
Who is the Dodgers' closer? Los Angeles goes closer by committee with Craig Kimbrel's struggles
The postseason Dodgers are no strangers to quirky bullpen management -- just ask Clayton Kershaw -- but they've generally entered October with a reliable closer. Kenley Jansen was the staple of the Dodgers' bullpen for years, and he was generally the guy Dave Roberts could turn the ball over to in the ninth inning. Since Jansen has moved on to the Braves, the Dodgers have found the closing role to be a bit of a void. They acquired Craig Kimbrel for A.J. Pollock before the season, hoping he would recapture prime form, but Kimbrel didn't notch a one-run save until August, blew five saves in the regular season, and did not make the roster for the Division Series against the Padres.
Sporting News
World Series predictions 2022: Why these 5 stats show Dodgers, Astros are most likely to win
Baseball, perhaps more than any other sport, loves to spout off obscure stats. Viewers may have noticed ESPN showing OPS+ for batters at the plate, where the channel clarified league average is 100. Expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) has become popular. For pitchers, stats like expected batting average and whiff percentage are becoming indicators of success.
Sporting News
What time is Lightning vs. Rangers tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of ESPN opening night doubleheader
While the season technically started on Oct. 7 and 8 with the Predators and Sharks playing in the NHL Global Series, Tuesday marks the first night of the NHL in North America. The Rangers and Lightning will battle in New York, as the first game of the NHL's opening night doubleheader on ESPN.
