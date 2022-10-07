Read full article on original website
Virginia drone facility expands to Washington-Warren Airport (KOCW)
Virginia-based drone research and testing facility Xelevate Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, that opened last year, will expand its operations to Washington, North Carolina, in developing a drone-smart airport and a drone training school. The Washington-Warren Airport Authority recently received $20 million in state funding for economic development and infrastructure...
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
Health Inspections Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Bill’s on Wheels, 109 Gladden St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. September 28. Hardee’s, 1290 John Small Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 95.5.
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Closer look at key races in North Carolina | Commitment 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
Life-saving tool aims to protect North Carolina road crews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is seeing a rise in work zone crashes. The number of crashes in work zones increased 5% between 2020 and 2021, according to NCDOT data. I-77 Mobility Partners and NCDOT use truck-mounted attenuators, a metal frame that acts like a cushion meant to absorb the impact of a high-speed crash.
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
Virginia “Ginny” Williams
Mrs. Virginia “Ginny” Daniels Williams, age 81, a resident of Washington, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at River Trace Nursing Home in Washington. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington, conducted by Rev. Lonnie Darnell. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
Social district narrowly passes, mayor votes to break tie
City of Washington council voted 3-2 in favor of implementing a social district in downtown Washington. Mayor Donald Sadler voted in favor of a resolution approving a plan for a social district. Sadler voted, because council’s vote was split – Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks and Councilman Mike Renn voted in favor, but Councilmen Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against. Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. The vote was taken at city council’s regular meeting on Monday evening (Oct. 10)
Mary Dell Hodges
Mrs. Mary Dell Hodges, 85, of 3119 River Brooke Dr., Raleigh, NC, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Transitions Life Care Raleigh, NC. Funeral Services will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, October 21, 2022 at St. John Disciple Church of Christ, 2240 Saint John Church Rd., Washington, NC. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service is at 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.
Washington mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of social district resolution
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Donald Sadler cast the tie-breaking vote Monday in favor of a resolution to designate a social district in downtown Washington. Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. Councilmen Mike Renn and Richard Brooks voted in favor of the resolution. Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against it. City Manager […]
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Planned Parenthood Pours $5M Into Vital North Carolina Races
Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway, Planned...
