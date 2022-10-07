Read full article on original website
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend. In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 5 p.m. Monday. They are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along...
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia Monday to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place To Call Home"...
COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community. VAC will collect clean, gently used...
I've shopped at Walmart stores in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Texas, Iowa, and now Missouri. Yet nowhere, except at the Walmarts in Missouri have I experienced this every time I go shopping. That is, people camping out in the middle of an aisle and just catching up with each other. I...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Thousands of visitors are expected to be in Columbia for this weekend’s Roots N Blues festival. It opens this afternoon at Stephens Lake park near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Gates will open today at 4 pm, and they’ll open Saturday and Sunday at noon. Festival organizers are...
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
If you do a search for places you can stay that are "secret", "peaceful" or "off-the-beaten path", there is one treehouse that gets mentioned in Missouri. It's one that you can really stay at, too. I had to do some real investigative work, but I finally found this peaceful treehouse...
MEXICO — Nick Deimeke spent his Monday harvesting corn from his farm, which spans 30 miles from end to end in Mexico. This year, he says the harvest has been all over. With 63% of the state currently experiencing drought conditions, mid-Missouri farmers are seeing the impact on their fall harvests.
